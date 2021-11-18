"I hustled my way in" – Paul Heyman details how he was first signed by WWE

Paul Heyman has become synonymous with the way professional wrestling has changed. The brash New Yorker had cords to WWE back when it was known as the World Wide Wrestling Federation (WWWF).

A relentless individual, Heyman had an aptness for gaining press credentials for wrestling events and the capability to acknowledge and understand what people want.

He was the reason many superstars, including Brock Lesnar and CM Punk, achieved mainstream popularity. Heyman's greatest contribution was ECW, where out of the ordinary was the norm.

“I hustled my way into WWWF — we’ll just say WWE to make it easy for everybody to understand. I almost got thrown out at my second show because I approached Vince McMahon Sr...I was walking through the Garden locker room, about to turn right to go out to the ring. And I’m fifteen years old at the time. And I see Vincent James McMahon with Andre the Giant in the hallway, and I turned off my flash and I kept my camera low," Paul Heyman said.

"I put it in a nice manilla envelope and I approached Vince James McMahon with it, and two cops from the Garden picked me up from underneath my elbows. They took me and they were throwing me out, and Howard Finkle of all people came over and said, ‘Officers, officers, hold on, he’s okay, officers,’ because I had a press pass."

"He brought me back to Vince J. McMahon and was asked, ‘Did you take these pictures?’ I said, ‘Yes, last month in the Garden.’ ‘Oh, they’re very good pictures. What’s with the photo release?’ I said, ‘Well, they’re of you, they’re of Andre and your locker room, and I appreciate the opportunity to be backstage, so you can do whatever you want with them.’ He said, ‘Every month, come to me with a couple of pictures and please, let me contribute to your transportation fund to come to the Garden," said Paul Heyman

Paul Heyman gave a spoiler on Roman Reigns' Survivor Series Match

Heyman has been representing The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns on SmackDown and has been the voice behind his actions.

Paul Heyman has always been exceptional in giving away spoilers and, for the upcoming Survivor Series bout with Big E, Heyman has promised a beatdown, courtesy of Roman Reigns.

The current WWE Champion Big E captured the coveted title in September 2021 and, at Survivor Series, the Universal Champion will lock horns with the WWE Champion.

Although Big E has made some notable impact as WWE Champion, the odds are understandably stacked against him. Fans will undoubtedly witness a barnburner as the WWE Champion will try his best to dethrone the Tribal Chief.

