Paul Heyman tells incredible story about meeting The Usos as 4-year-olds

Paul Heyman recently reflected on the time he saw The Usos wrestling each other when they were four years old.

Jimmy and Jey Uso’s father, Rikishi, worked in a tag team with another member of the Anoa’i-Fatu family, Samu, between 1987 and 1994. Known as The Headshrinkers in WWE and The Samoan SWAT Team elsewhere, they held the WWE Tag Team Championship for 124 days in 1994.

Heyman, who managed The Samoan SWAT Team in WCW, discussed his history with The Usos on the latest episode of "Talking Smack." He recalled how Rikishi once told him to watch his two sons in the ring before a WCW show.

“And I looked out in the ring, and these two young men, four years old, were grappling in the ring together,” Heyman said. “And one takes the other and slams him and climbs to the top rope, and leaps off the top rope at four years old, and splashes his own twin brother. I’m sure you know where this story’s going. That was the first day in my life I ever met Jimmy and Jey Uso. And I went on WCW television, because I was relegated to that league at that time, and I said, ‘Like a bird to air, like a fish to water, a Samoan in the wrestling ring.’”

Paul Heyman has served as the on-screen special counsel to The Usos’ cousin, Roman Reigns, since August 2020. He often reiterates on "Talking Smack" that Reigns is his “boss,” and he does not work for The Usos.

The Mysterios will face The Usos on next week’s SmackDown

The Usos are six-time WWE Tag Team Champions

Competing in their first match as a tag team in over a year, The Usos defeated The Street Profits on this week’s episode of SmackDown.

Later in the night, SmackDown Tag Team Champions Dominik and Rey Mysterio successfully defended their titles against Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode.

With both teams coming off of impressive wins, The Usos will challenge Dominik and Rey Mysterio for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship on next week’s episode.

