Paul Heyman on why The Rock-Roman Reigns WWE feud shouldn't start at WrestleMania 38

WWE's Paul Heyman feels that a year is too long to build a feud between The Rock and Roman Reigns.

There has been a lot of speculation that The Tribal Chief and The People's Champion could face off in WWE at next year's WrestleMania. Some fans want The Rock to confront Reigns at this year's Showcase of the Immortals.

On this week's MMA Hour, Ariel Helwani had Paul Heyman as his guest. The popular journalist told Roman Reigns' Special Counsel that The Rock should appear at WrestleMania 38 after The Tribal Chief's match with Brock Lesnar. Heyman argued against the idea and explained why it wouldn't make sense.

"Why? (The Rock returning at WrestleMania 38) Why would you do it? And then you're telling everybody that for the next 364 days nothing matters until The Rock," said Heyman. [From 25:37 to 25:48]

Helwani retorted by saying WWE did a year-long build for a WrestleMania match when The Rock and John Cena faced off. Heyman said in response:

"I didn't say it was right. (Cena and The Rock's year-long feud) That wasn't my call. Nobody consulted me on that one. Didn't say I liked it, didn't say I didn't, and it doesn't matter because it was 10 years ago. Even if it played well then, would it play well now? And if I don't like it, who cares, it was 10 years ago." [25:55 to 26:20]

Heyman also claimed that Reigns is a better actor than The Rock.

What could stop The Rock vs. Roman Reigns from happening in WWE?

Recent reports have suggested that there's a likelihood that The Rock may not be available next year. If The People's Champion has signed up for a movie that will be shot a month or two after the match, he may not compete at WrestleMania due to insurance costs.

"If it’s even like a month or two after, they wouldn’t let him because the insurance and things like that would be too high. That’s why he never did another one."

The above report further stated that with the XFL set to commence next season around the same time as WrestleMania, that could be another hindrance for The Rock's return to WWE.

