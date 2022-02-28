"It's more entertainment for your buck" – WWE's Paul Heyman on two-night WrestleManias

WWE manager Paul Heyman gave his opinion on the company's recent trend of splitting WrestleMania over two nights.

Paul Heyman will be involved in one of this year's WrestleMania main events, the WWE Championship vs. Universal Championship Winner-Take-All Match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, the culmination of a storyline that has been a few years in the making.

Also on the WrestleMania card is a SmackDown Women's title showdown between Women's Royal Rumble Match winner Ronda Rousey and current champion Charlotte Flair, and a RAW Women's Championship match between Becky Lynch and Women's Elimination Chamber winner Bianca Belair.

The card, which is going to get more stacked as the event draws closer, is set to take place over two nights, something that WWE has done since the pandemic forced their hand in the decision.

Now, however, Heyman has given his opinion on the two-night WrestleMania in a recent interview with The Zaslow Show. The Special Counsel is a fan of the recent trend, claiming it gives fans more for their money:

"It’s more entertainment for your buck. You’re not just coming in for one night now, you’re coming in for SmackDown, the Hall of Fame with The Undertaker – who would ever want to miss that? You’re coming in for Night 1, which will be headlined by Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship, which is another match that's going to go down in history." (H/T - 411 Wrestling)

WWE has big plans for WrestleMania 38

Apart from the planned title matches for the show, WWE has some big plans for their biggest show of the year. Rumors have circulated that there's "no limit" to what the company has planned for the premium live event.

A Stone Cold Steve Austin in-ring return against Kevin Owens has already been suggested, and a showdown between Sami Zayn and Jackass star Johnny Knoxville looks likely.

What do you think of two-night Wrestlemanias? Share your thoughts in the comments down below.

