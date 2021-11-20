Watch: Paul Heyman threatens to beat up 11-time Champion after SmackDown goes off-air

Paul Heyman had a stern warning for WWE Superstar Xavier Woods during a dark match following tonight's SmackDown.

After SmackDown went off-air, The Bloodline faced Drew McIntyre and The New Day in a Six-Man Tag Team Match. Paul Heyman also got involved as the contest progressed. Heyman is known for entertaining fans in his unique manner during these dark bouts.

♥️FARJANA♥️CHOWDHURY♥️♥️SMITH♥️ROMAN♥️ @SMITH_FARJU_RR THE BLOODLINE VS. DREW, Big E AND WOODS IN THE DARK MATCH. SO THIS IS WHY ROMAN HAIR IS OPEN WHEN HE CAME OUT #SmackDown THE BLOODLINE VS. DREW, Big E AND WOODS IN THE DARK MATCH. SO THIS IS WHY ROMAN HAIR IS OPEN WHEN HE CAME OUT #SmackDown https://t.co/1fotCrOQ4D

At one point, Woods was lying in the middle of the ring half-conscious. Heyman lost his composure when fans began chanting 'ECW!'. He took his coat off and teased at getting into the ring to attack Woods.

Heyman didn't enter the ring but had a warning for the King of the Ring winner. Heyman turned to the crowd mid-promo and took a major shot at the fans:

"I want you to know right now, I am the Jew in Jiu-Jitsu, and when I get into this ring, I will show you why ECW is dead, and I wish the same for each and every single one of you!”

Paul Heyman regretted the last time he got into the ring

Paul Heyman can be seen pondering whether he should enter the ring and attack a downed Xavier Woods. He eventually decided against it and cut a scathing promo targeting Woods and fans instead.

Heyman likely remembered what happened when he tried to become a part of the action last time.

Back in October, Roman Reigns and The Usos faced Drew McIntyre and The Street Profits in a post-SmackDown dark match. During the match, Heyman entered the ring in an attempt to wrestle The Bloodline's opponents but was immediately beaten up before being saved by one of The Usos.

Paul Heyman is possibly the greatest manager in modern wrestling. He has wrestled a bunch of matches throughout his career, with his last match seven years ago. Heyman is currently 56-years-old and knows better than to get into the ring and risk a major injury.

