Paul Heyman opened up about his time as Executive Director of RAW during an interview with TalkSport. Paul Heyman has held a variety of roles in his 35-year pro wrestling career, including owner, manager, commentator, promoter, producer, and most recently Executive Director of RAW. Heyman currently serves as the on-screen counsel to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

This photo is of me and what I do. What I’ve done better than anyone. EVER!



Looking after, bringing quality, pride, star power, honor, dignity and respect to the top title in @WWE. Then, Now, Forever...



(read the rest - https://t.co/AMobpYrQNQ) pic.twitter.com/QfPeZCSXwU — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) November 23, 2020

Paul Heyman had revealed in a previous interview, that he was released from his duties as Executive Director because Vince McMahon did not agree with the way he was running things on RAW. Heyman had made it clear to McMahon that if the day should come where they did not see eye to eye, he would step down from the position, and so he did.

"Apparently on that day on that given time and given moment, Vince didn’t wake up that morning thanking whatever deity he subscribes to that Paul Heyman was in charge of Raw. We left with a smile, a handshake, and a hug. Absolutely no harsh feelings and actually better feelings about each other because of the way that it ended because it’s ended miserably before." H/t SeScoops

The official reason behind his removal was because WWE wanted to 'streamline their creative writing process for television'. Heyman would then only work as an in-ring performer.

Paul Heyman enjoyed every minute as Executive Director

While speaking to TalkSport, Paul Heyman described his time as Executive Director of RAW and even spoke about some of the Superstars who saw a rise under his directorship, including Angel Garza, The Street Profits, and Drew McIntyre, whom he has claimed is a 'godsend' to WWE.

"I'm very proud of [Drew's] accomplishments and very proud of the individuals themselves for the success that they have all achieved through the greatness of the performances that they over-delivered" H/t Wrestling Inc

Paul Heyman also said that he enjoyed every minute backstage as RAW's Executive Director, and the reason behind this was because he got to work with so many talented individuals. He even likened it to his work on-camera.

"I'm one of those people that enjoy the behind the scenes aspect as much as I enjoy the on-camera aspects of this industry. Working as the executive director of RAW was a career highlight for me. I enjoyed every single solitary minute of the job, and the biggest reason I enjoyed it so much was because I got to work with so many insanely talented people, such as the names you mentioned." H/t Wrestling Inc

Advertisement

Paul Heyman is currently performing the role of on-screen counsel for the WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, but also has another role on the side as co-host of WWE's Talking Smack.

Paul Heyman is a brilliant creative mind especially when it comes to promoting wrestling. It is a pity that he does not get to show it anymore. However, he continues to impress with his amazing on-screen performances and is one of the many reasons why Roman Reigns has become a polarizing Universal Champion. Hopefully, we will get to see him continue his great work.