Paul Heyman has played a key role in the resurgence of Roman Reigns, playing the mouthpiece of the Universal Champion on WWE SmackDown. Heyman will be by Reigns' side at this weekend's Survivor Series pay-per-view when the Universal Champion faces WWE Champion Drew McIntyre in a Champion vs Champion match.

Ahead of the pay-per-view, Paul Heyman spoke with TalkSport, where he lavished praise on McIntyre, calling him a "god sent for WWE".

Paul Heyman on why Drew McIntyre is a "god sent for WWE"

Paul Heyman praised Drew McIntyre, calling him a "magnificent performer", as well as a "fantastic representative" of the WWE.

"The problem here is that Drew McIntyre is a god sent to WWE. A magnificent performer. A tremendous human being. A fantastic representative of the WWE brand. He will end up with a championship reign that will be deserving of the Mount Rushmore of championship reigns."

But, Heyman revealed why Drew McIntyre will find it difficult this weekend, when he faces Roman Reigns.

"The problem is that Drew McIntyre is the right guy, at the right place, at the wrong time. Because Drew McIntyre is always going to be the biggest superstar with the secondary championship because it’s not the championship that makes the man, it’s the man that makes the championship. And the – T-H-E – the biggest single superstar in all of WWE, right now, is Roman Reigns."

Paul Heyman then stated that Roman Reigns will show everyone that the latter will show why he is the most important Superstar in WWE. He said that Drew McIntyre will have to "accept the fact that he secondary to Roman Reigns"

Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns last faced off against each other in a singles match at Stomping Grounds last year, when the latter won the match.

McIntyre regained his WWE Championship earlier this week on RAW after he defeated Randy Orton to become a two-time WWE Champion. Roman Reigns won his title at Payback when he defeated The Fiend and Braun Strowman in a triple threat match. He defeated Jey Uso twice on consecutive pay-per-views.