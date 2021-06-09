"It was very sad" - Ex-WWE star's conversation with Paul Heyman after his recent release

Paul Heyman spoke to Aleister Black right after the former NXT Champion's recent release from WWE. Heyman praised Black and told him that he was "five years ahead of the business," saying it was also the biggest issue that he had.

Aleister Black was one of many WWE Superstars released by the company last week. Black joined WWE in 2016 and debuted a year later before going on to become a top star in NXT. He was called up to the main roster in 2019, teaming up with Ricochet before becoming a singles star.

During his recent appearance on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions podcast, Black said that Paul Heyman called him on the day of his release and had some encouraging words for him:

"He [Paul Heyman] reached out to me on the day that it happened. It was very sad. Paul has always said to me, ‘Tom, I think you’re five years ahead of the business.’ He’s like, ‘As brilliant as I think you are, I think that’s also sometimes your biggest issue is that you’re so far ahead mentally that people have to catch up to it,’ and he still now, he still believes. He’s like, ‘I still believe you’re gonna do great things’ and you know, we’re far from done. I am absolutely far from done." (H/T: Post Wrestling)

Aleister Black stated that he is excited about his future and revealed that there have been a few "knocks on the door" in the past few days. Which pro wrestling promotion do you think he should join in the future?

Aleister Black's relationship with Paul Heyman

Before I forget, a special mention goes to @HeymanHustle for always having my back, and to this day acts like a mentor to me. Since day one Paul was in my corner. — Tommy End (@TommyEnd) June 3, 2021

Following his release from WWE, Aleister Black opened up about his stint in Vince McMahon's company and stated that Paul Heyman backed him to the hilt.

"When I was under [Paul] Heyman's wing, Heyman fought tooth and nail for me but it was always at the end of the day when the decision is made, the decision is made," said Black.

WWE has come to terms on the releases of Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Murphy, Ruby Riott and Santana Garrett.



WWE wishes them the best in all of their future endeavors. https://t.co/8bAQIFgA1M pic.twitter.com/b77AeeLuDn — WWE (@WWE) June 2, 2021

Paul Heyman was the Executive Director of RAW between June 2019 and June 2020, during which time Aleister Black got somewhat of a push on the Red brand.

