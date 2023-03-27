Paul Heyman tweets about what Roman Reigns expects from him on the WWE RAW before WrestleMania

Paul Heyman is all set to represent Roman Reigns on tonight's episode of RAW before WrestleMania. The Wiseman tweeted regarding his upcoming appearance on the red brand while telling the WWE Universe what The Tribal Chief expects of him.

Mr. Heyman has been on Roman Reigns' side for the majority of his Championship reign so far. He acts as the Special Counsel to the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and has been an imperative part of Reigns' monumental reign.

Tonight's RAW is set to emanate from Phoenix and the WWE Universe could bank on Mr. Heyman's presence at the venue. The Wiseman took to Twitter when he landed in Phoenix, saying that The Tribal Chief expects him to arrive in style.

Paul Heyman @HeymanHustle When the #TribalChief wants you to go to Phoenix, he wants you to arrive in style! When the #TribalChief wants you to go to Phoenix, he wants you to arrive in style! https://t.co/OkSxcmtjPr

With less than a week to go for WrestleMania, Paul Heyman is expected to get into the head of Reigns' opponent, Cody Rhodes.

The American Nightmare is slated to compete against an unbeaten Solo Sikoa tonight and given the fact that Heyman is in Phoenix, he won't let Sikoa head to the ring on his own.

Will Paul Heyman turn on The Bloodline?

The Wiseman is popularly known for constantly jumping ship at the slightest glimpse of a problem. He has made allies during his time in WWE, moving from WWE Superstars such as Brock Lesnar, Big Show, RVD, and now Roman Reigns.

On last week's episode of RAW, Cody Rhodes made Roman Reigns wonder what would happen if he loses the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania. He said that the first to leave his side would be his Special Counsel.

While there are no substantial reports regarding Heyman's future if The Tribal Chief loses the Titles, there may be a few WWE Superstars that fans would like to see Heyman leave Roman Reigns for.

Do you see Paul Heyman siding with Roman Reigns after WrestleMania? Let us know in the comments section below!

Was Bo Dallas better than Bray Wyatt? A WWE Hall of Famer said so here

Poll : 0 votes