Roman Reigns has become "The Guy" of WWE over the last few months ever since he debuted his new heel gimmick on WWE SmackDown. The Tribal Chief's new character has pleasantly surprised fans and his alliance with Jey Uso and Paul Heyman has been an exciting one. Heyman now represents the Universal Champion after his former client Brock Lesnar left WWE.

Brock Lesnar's contract with WWE expired earlier this year and no one quite knows when the former WWE Champion will return to the company. Heyman, in a recent interview with TalkSport, was asked about the status of Lesnar and what would happen if The Beast returned to WWE.

Paul Heyman on what would happen if Brock Lesnar returned to WWE

Paul Heyman has represented Brock Lesnar ever since The Beast returned to WWE in 2012 and has been an ever-present fixture alongside Lesnar. But, with Lesnar's contract with WWE expiring, Heyman now represents Roman Reigns on SmackDown as his "special counsel". When asked about what would happen when Lesnar returns, this is what Heyman had to say:

“The safest thing that I can say for my well-being is that Brock Lesnar does whatever Brock Lesnar wants to do. It has been that way since Brock Lesnar was five years old and I don’t think that’s going to change anytime soon. I’m sticking to that soundbite.”

Heyman had confirmed last month that Brock Lesnar is no longer under contract with WWE. He later revealed that Lesnar enjoys being a farmer and a father and said that Lesnar would return if there is something that intrigues him to return to WWE. The Beast's last appearance in WWE came at WrestleMania 36 when he lost to Drew McIntyre and in turn lost the WWE Championship.

Heyman was involved backstage as the RAW Executive Director during that time, but he was let go from that role in June 2020. He returned to WWE television in August after Reigns turned heel at SummerSlam. He has since been the "special counsel" of The Tribal Chief on WWE television.