Paul Wight reveals the issues he had in WWE

New AEW star Paul Wight has opened up about the frustrations he had in WWE, which led to him joining Tony Khan's company. The Superstar, formerly known as The Big Show, said that he was not happy with his creative direction in WWE.

Paul Wight signed with AEW last month after being in WWE for two decades. He was a Grand Slam and Triple Crown champion in Vince McMahon's company.

Wight was a recent guest on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions podcast, where he opened up on a myriad of topics. The former WWE Champion said that he found it tough to get back in the loop after being out for a while and also spoke about creative frustrations.

“This was a very quick decision that was made in a matter of 48 hours for me. For me, I think it was just creatively, frustration. I had gone back and forth with Paul Heyman, Bruce Prichard, and Vince. I had some medical issues a couple of years ago where I had problems with a hip real bad, and you know how things are there, where if you get out of the loop a little. It’s real hard for them to work you back into the loop, no matter how much talent you have, no matter how much you have to offer. It was frustrating for me,” said Paul Wight. (H/T SEScoops)

Welllllllllll it’s @PaulWight day on Oral Sessions!!! I got to hang with my pal IRL, which was amazing! We talk his decision to head to @aew his goal of sitting at the commentary desk, his INSANE hip surgery, his early days breaking into the business https://t.co/PYf0J6HmfA — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) March 11, 2021

Wight said that he wasn't the kind of person to sit at home and earn a paycheque, and wanted to be involved constantly.

He said that WWE wanted him to do other things like public relations, which is something that he already does. Wight recently revealed that Vince McMahon called him after he joined AEW and wished him luck.

Paul Wight's role in AEW

Paul Wight will have a few different roles in AEW. The 49-year-old star will be a part of the company's new YouTube show, AEW Dark: Elevation, where he will commentate alongside Tony Schiavone.

He will also wrestle in the ring and Wight has already "scoped out" a few future opponents in AEW.

Paul Wight comes out to the announcers table for his broadcast debut on #AEWDarkElevation pic.twitter.com/CsGiFJtaEh — Tristan Spires (@StanTheManx3) March 11, 2021