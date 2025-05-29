Penta botch was worse than an AEW-level spot, ex-WWE star says

Penta defeated Chad Gable and Dragon Lee on the May 26 episode of WWE RAW. Reacting to the show, former WWE wrestler Stevie Richards heavily criticized a risky move that occurred during the Triple Threat match.
The 10-minute bout featured a spot where Penta held Dragon Lee on his back before lifting Gable into an Underhook Piledriver position. The 40-year-old then slammed both men to the mat, causing Gable to land awkwardly on his head.
Richards said on The Stevie Richards Show that Penta should not attempt to perform high-risk moves on two opponents at the same time. He also claimed the spot was worse than something fans would see at an AEW event.
"What are you trying to do with all this stuff?" Richards said. "This is crazy. I hate to say it because we're not trying to make fun, this is beyond even an AEW-level spot, as far as this makes no sense whatsoever." [0:48 – 1:00]
Gable finished the match after appearing to tell the referee he was okay to continue. Following the show, the 2012 Olympian posted a picture of a nasty cut on his forehead.
Stevie Richards questions the logic behind Penta's WWE RAW move
The match ended with Penta pinning Chad Gable after hitting him with a Penta Driver. The popular star also performed a Mexican Destroyer on Dragon Lee moments before the finish.
Given that WWE fans usually react positively to the Mexican Destroyer, Stevie Richards sees no reason why Penta should perform other high-risk moves:
"Why? First of all, why are you even doing a Piledriver in the first place? You do the Mexican Destroyer, right? Which is a lot more impactful, looks a lot more exciting than this, so why are you doing a Piledriver when the finish is the Mexican Destroyer towards the finish, right?" [1:43 – 2:05]
As a result of his victory, Penta qualified for the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match on June 7. On the same day, Gable will face El Hijo del Vikingo for the AAA Mega Championship at Worlds Collide.
