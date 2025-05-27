Chad Gable shows off brutal battle scars following WWE RAW [PHOTO]

WWE RAW had two qualifying matches for Money in the Bank, and one certainly didn't go the way Chad Gable wanted it to. Later, Master Gable received a brutal battle scar when he instigated Vikingo.
On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Chad Gable had a qualifying match against Dragon Lee and Penta for the upcoming Men's Money in the Bank ladder match in California. However, Master Gable was busted open and eventually took the pinfall to Penta.
In the match's final moments, Vikingo appeared and kicked Gable in the head, as Gable initially attacked him during the match. Later, the former multi-time tag team champion showed off his brutal scars from the match and taunted El Hijo del Vikingo on social media.
You can check out the photo here.
"You should have seen the other guy," Gable wrote.
Ex-WWE writer confused with Chad Gable's booking
Last year, Chad Gable was a top name in the mid-card division and was constantly in the championship picture. However, he slowly moved out of contention and focused on getting even with luchadors in the Stamford-based promotion. Later, he created a new persona called El Grande Americano on WWE RAW.
Speaking on the Legion of RAW, former writer Vince Russo expressed his frustrations and confusion with Chad Gable/El Grande Americano's booking under Triple H's creative leadership. Russo also questioned the creative team's endgame for Americano's storyline, as he hasn't appeared on television for a while.
"They have no plan, like when do we see Gable? When do we see him [El Grande]? How do their paths cross? Because we haven't seen him in a couple of weeks now. It's a mess, like it's an absolute mess," Russo said.
Regardless of the criticism, the management has booked a one-on-one contest between Vikingo and Chad Gable at the upcoming cross-promotional Worlds Collide event in June 2025. It'll be interesting to see which star walks out with the win in California.