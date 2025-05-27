Chad Gable shows off brutal battle scars following WWE RAW [PHOTO]

WWE RAW had two qualifying matches for Money in the Bank, and one certainly didn't go the way Chad Gable wanted it to. Later, Master Gable received a brutal battle scar when he instigated Vikingo.

Ad

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Chad Gable had a qualifying match against Dragon Lee and Penta for the upcoming Men's Money in the Bank ladder match in California. However, Master Gable was busted open and eventually took the pinfall to Penta.

In the match's final moments, Vikingo appeared and kicked Gable in the head, as Gable initially attacked him during the match. Later, the former multi-time tag team champion showed off his brutal scars from the match and taunted El Hijo del Vikingo on social media.

Ad

Trending

You can check out the photo here.

"You should have seen the other guy," Gable wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ex-WWE writer confused with Chad Gable's booking

Last year, Chad Gable was a top name in the mid-card division and was constantly in the championship picture. However, he slowly moved out of contention and focused on getting even with luchadors in the Stamford-based promotion. Later, he created a new persona called El Grande Americano on WWE RAW.

Speaking on the Legion of RAW, former writer Vince Russo expressed his frustrations and confusion with Chad Gable/El Grande Americano's booking under Triple H's creative leadership. Russo also questioned the creative team's endgame for Americano's storyline, as he hasn't appeared on television for a while.

Ad

"They have no plan, like when do we see Gable? When do we see him [El Grande]? How do their paths cross? Because we haven't seen him in a couple of weeks now. It's a mess, like it's an absolute mess," Russo said.

Regardless of the criticism, the management has booked a one-on-one contest between Vikingo and Chad Gable at the upcoming cross-promotional Worlds Collide event in June 2025. It'll be interesting to see which star walks out with the win in California.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More