Vince Russo on major WWE star's booking: "They have no plan," "It's an absolute mess" (Exclusive)

By Faiz Ahmed
Modified May 27, 2025 08:17 GMT
Vince Russo critical of Triple H
Vince Russo critical of Triple H's booking of star. (Images via WWE.com)

The opening match of WWE RAW had another Money in the Bank spot up for grabs as Penta, Dragon Lee, and Chad Gable battled it out. The American Made leader has had his issues with Luchadors recently, and he had to face two of them to qualify for the iconic ladder match, but that didn't end up happening.

Ultimately, it was Penta who secured the win at Gable's expense, pinning the leader of American Made. Speaking about the match on Leigon of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, ex-WWE head writer Vince Russo voiced his frustration with Gable's booking.

The match featured no involvement from El Grande Americano, who previously had cost Penta on multiple occasions which didn't sit right with Russo. He was confused with how Americano and Gable had been booked by Triple H and his team.

"They have no plan, like when do we see Gable? When do we see him [El Grande]? How do their paths cross? Because we haven't seen him in a couple of weeks now. It's a mess, like it's an absolute mess," Russo said. [From 21:40 onwards]

While Russo was left frustrated, his co-host, Dr Chris Featherstone, presented an interesting potential storyline for El Grande Americano.

"In my opinion, you have El Grande Americano become the AAA champion. Like, why don't you do that? Like, if El Grande Americano is using the metal plate gimmick, like bring that into the merge between WWE and AAA, have him be champion. Have him be the biggest heel pro-American in Mexico," Chris said. [From 22:18 onwards]
The first World Collide event since 2022 will be hosted next month. The event is expected to feature stars from WWE and its recently acquired promotion, AAA.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use any quotes from this article.

