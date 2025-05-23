Major update on WWE's plans in Mexico - Reports

There has been a major update regarding WWE's plans in Mexico. The promotion announced that they had acquired AAA during WrestleMania 41 weekend last month in Las Vegas, Nevada.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, many AAA talents are uncertain about their future, especially the stars who are not signed to full-time contracts. The report noted that the company has been sending agents to AAA, including Jeremy Borash, to observe how the promotion operates.

It was disclosed that a couple of top people in AAA already feel that they have lost some power in the company. It was also noted that even if Alberto Del Rio remains in the company, he will likely lose his AAA Mega Title. As of now, Del Rio has not been announced for Worlds Collide next month.

The report added that El Hijo Del Vikingo is expected to be a vital part of WWE's partnership with AAA. Fightful also confirmed PWInsider's report of TNA sending stars to AAA for Worlds Collide next month.

Saturday Night's Main Event will be airing live tomorrow night in Tampa, Florida.

Bill Apter suggests WWE could purchase another promotion

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently claimed that WWE could purchase another promotion following their acquisition of AAA.

Speaking on an episode of WrestleVotes Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Apter suggested that the company could acquire the Puerto Rican promotion World Wrestling Council after announcing AAA's acquisition last month.

"Yesterday, before we were taping this, that Carlito is going to be doing some shows for his father's company, World Wrestling Council. Now I had mentioned on this show a few weeks ago, that I have a feeling that now they've bought AAA, I think the next step is maybe buying the World Wrestling Council. In the old days, Vince McMahon would just go in and purchase it, "my territory''. TKO doesn't operate that way. They've bought AAA, I have a feeling with Carlito going down to Puerto Rico, a deal would be made to financially compensate Carlos Colon Sr. and the other people who own World Wrestling Council," Apter said.

It will be fascinating to see what the company has planned following the acquisition of AAA and if WWE decides to purchase any more promotions in the future.

