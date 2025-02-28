Penta breaks silence after suffering his WWE loss; shares an interesting message regarding the future

Penta broke his silence after suffering his first-ever defeat in WWE. On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, he lost a Triple Threat Match against Ludwig Kaiser and Pete Dunne.

The 40-year-old superstar made his debut on the second episode of Monday Night RAW on Netflix. He defeated Chad Gable in his first match before entering the Royal Rumble on February 1, where he was the second entrant and spent the longest time in the ring.

On Monday Night RAW, Kaiser won the Triple Threat Match against Penta and Dunne, resulting in the luchador's first loss in WWE. Taking to Instagram, he broke his silence and declared he was just getting started.

"Fasten your seatbelts, we are just getting started…," wrote Penta.

Check out Penta's Instagram post below:

Ludwig Kaiser opens up after his win over Penta on WWE RAW

Ludwig Kaiser opened up about his victory on Monday Night RAW. The 34-year-old superstar stated he didn't 'steal' the win.

In a backstage interview with Cathy Kelley, Kaiser accused Penta of stealing his spotlight. He stated:

"Stealing [the victory]? What are you talking about stealing, Cathy? Who was [it] stolen from? I feel like somebody stole something from me. I feel like Penta has been stealing attention from Ludwig Kaiser since the day he walked into this company, isn't that right? And you're standing here talking to me like I was stealing anything, no. I wasn't stealing anything. What I've been doing is working hard, being humble, going out there, hitting every ball they're throwing at me out [of] the park, that's what I’ve been doing, I have not been stealing anything."

WWE has already teased a feud between Penta and Bron Breakker. The two superstars came face-to-face during a backstage segment. It will be interesting to see what plans the company has for the veteran wrestler heading into WrestleMania 41.

