Penta breaks his social media silence after suffering his first pinfall loss in WWE

By Soumik Datta
Modified Apr 02, 2025 09:21 GMT
Penta (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Penta (Image Credits: WWE.com)

Penta suffered his first pinfall loss in WWE after Finn Balor pinned him on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. The former AEW star shared his first message on social media after the loss.

The 39-year-old has been on an impressive run since his debut in the Stamford-based company on January 6, 2025. He has already defeated Chad Gable, Pete Dunne, and Ludwig Kaiser.

On Instagram, Penta expressed gratitude towards the WWE Universe for their incredible support after the company wrapped up its European tour.

"It was an amazing tour in Europe! I hope to return soon.!!! Thank You Europe!! ZERO MIEDO," Penta wrote.
Check out Penta's post on Instagram:

Sam Roberts wanted Penta to challenge Bron Breakker for the WWE Intercontinental Championship in a singles match

Sam Roberts believes WWE should've opted for a singles match between Penta and Bron Breakker at WrestleMania 41 instead of a multi-man bout at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Speaking on Notsam Wrestling, Roberts stated the following:

"Intercontinental Championship—I do not want a multi-man match—I want Penta versus Bron Breakker. Even if Penta loses that match, it would be a great showing. Penta getting a one-on-one championship match at WrestleMania would showcase him to the world—the entrance you can create with him; everything. I think you could build Penta up to the point where it is a big win for Bron Breakker moving forward. Penta could get over without going over."
Breakker is expected to defend his Intercontinental Championship in a Fatal Four-Way Match that also involves Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio. The Judgment Day duo has been in the Intercontinental Title picture recently.

The company hasn't officially confirmed a multi-man match for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41, but it could be made official in the coming weeks.

Edited by Steffi
