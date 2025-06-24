Penta buried after major hype; WWE veteran furious over shocking downfall (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Penta's diminshed status in the company. The star was in action on RAW this week.
The 40-year-old star faced off against Bron Breakker in a singles match this week. Despite the initial back and forth, Breakker was just too devious, softening up Penta. He snapped his opponent with a vicious Spear to end the match and pick up the win.
This week on Legion of RAW, Russo was disappointed with Penta's booking. He recalled how WWE had hyped the star as he debuted in the company. Russo mentioned that he had video packages, an extravagant entrance, and a stellar winning streak. However, the veteran writer felt that the luchador has been relegated to the midcard now and is treated like just any other wrestler.
"As Bron Brekker is beating Penta, do you remember Penta's buildup? The vignettes, we had him on winning every week. How long does it take for them to make every wrestler just another wrestler on the card? Penta now is just another wrestler on the card. That's it." [From 4:15 onwards]
Penta has lost his initial momentum in the last few weeks, losing some important matches including the Money in the Bank ladder match. It will be interesting to see if the WWE star can redeem himself in the coming weeks.
