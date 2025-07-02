Penta confirms new WWE stable following RAW

WWE Superstar Penta seemingly confirmed a new stable following this week's edition of RAW. This past Monday's episode of the red brand was the first show following Night of Champions 2025.

The popular star teamed up with Sami Zayn to battle Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker in a tag team match in the main event of this week's episode of WWE RAW. Breakker and Reed picked up the victory and attacked the duo following the match. Jey Uso rushed to the ring with a steel chair to make the save and stood tall with Penta and Zayn to close the show.

Following this week's episode of RAW, the former AEW star took to Instagram to seemingly confirm a new faction with Uso and Zayn.

"Then. Now. Forever. TOGETHER. 🔥👊🏻 #0m," he wrote.

The popular star spent several years in All Elite Wrestling alongside his brother, Rey Fenix, and the duo was known as The Lucha Brothers. Rey Fenix also signed with WWE earlier this year and is currently a member of the SmackDown roster.

Vince Russo criticizes WWE's booking of Penta

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently took the company to task for how Penta has been booked on RAW as of late. The Mexican veteran debuted in the company on the January 13th edition of RAW and has become quite popular over the past few months.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo questioned the company's booking of the former AEW Tag Team Champion following a loss to Bron Breakker. Russo claimed that the 40-year-old had become just another star on the roster since his debut with the promotion earlier this year.

"As Bron Breakker is beating Penta, do you remember his buildup? The vignettes, we had him on winning every week. How long does it take for them to make every wrestler just another wrestler on the card? He now is just another wrestler on the card. That's it." [From 4:15 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

It will be interesting to see if WWE plans on reuniting the Lucha Brothers anytime soon on RAW or SmackDown.

