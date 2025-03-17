  • home icon
  • Penta confronts 27-year-old champion backstage in an epic moment on RAW

By Rohit Nath
Modified Mar 17, 2025 21:23 GMT
The Mexican star is seeking gold (Pic Courtesy: SonyLiv Streaming)
Penta has his eyes on gold following an extremely impressive win over Ludwig Kaiser tonight. In a backstage segment before the main event, he would cross paths with and confront a 27-year-old champion.

This week on RAW, Penta dispatched Ludwig Kaiser, putting him in the rearview mirror. When asked by Cathy Kelley what was next, he stated his intention to go after the Intercontinental Championship. This was before tonight's main event between Bron Breakker and Finn Balor.

While the Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker made his way out for his match, he had a momentary but tense confrontation backstage with none other than Penta.

Funnily enough, Dominik Mysterio had suggested earlier in the show backstage that the 40-year-old Mexican star should be the newest member of The Judgment Day. This infuriated Balor as he had made his intentions for the Intercontinental Title known and he also didn't want any new members of The Judgment Day after JD McDonagh's injury.

Things are going to take an interesting turn on The Road to WrestleMania 41. Perhaps the former Lucha Underground and AEW star could be competing for the gold at WrestleMania 41.

There is, of course, also the question of Rey Fenix and what lies ahead for him. As of now, the assumption is that we could see a Lucha Bros reunion in the near future.

Edited by Harish Raj S
