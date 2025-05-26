Penta makes a bold claim ahead of high stakes match on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Penta has made a bold claim in his recent social media update ahead of the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW. The luchador will compete in a high-stakes match on the show airing live from Tampa Bay, Florida, later tonight.

Ad

The 40-year-old will lock horns with arch-rival Chad Gable and fellow luchador Dragon Lee in a Triple Threat match. The winner of the bout will qualify for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. SmackDown stars Solo Sikoa and LA Knight have already punched their tickets to fight for the all-important MITB contract.

Penta took to his Instagram account today to make a bold claim that a ladder match was not the same without him being in it. The former AEW star noted that he would win the three-way clash later tonight and qualify for Money in the Bank.

Ad

Trending

"🪜A Ladder Match without Penta is not a true 'Ladder Match'… I will earn my spot in MONEY IN THE BANK for THE Ladder Match of the year, TONIGHT ON RAW! Los Angeles, les prometo que nos vemos ahi!!!🔥👊🏻 #ZEROMIEDO," he wrote.

You can check out his Instagram post below:

Ad

Penta reveals his dream WWE matches

Penta debuted on Monday Night RAW on the January 13 edition of the red brand and has quickly become a crowd favorite. He recently revealed some names he would like to wrestle in the future.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet on the Insight podcast earlier this year, Penta noted that he wanted to win everything in WWE regardless of who he had to face. He then named some top names he wanted to go up against. However, the luchador added that facing John Cena or Finn Balor in a singles bout would be dream matches for him.

Ad

"I have a few names. But the truth is, no matter who is in the ring, no matter what he won, I want to win everything in WWE. John Cena, Punk, Cody, Seth Rollins, The Tribal Chief, Fatu, Bron Breakker. A lot of wrestlers I want for Penta. For example with CM Punk I had one match, he won, I need revenge. The rematch with him, with Cody too. But for me, a special dream match is Penta versus John Cena or Penta versus Finn Balor," he said. [H/T: chrisvanvliet.com]

Ad

Penta got to wrestle one of his dream opponents when he competed against Finn Balor on the go-home episode of WWE RAW ahead of WrestleMania 41. Only time will tell if the luchador gets an opportunity to wrestle John Cena.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Verma Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.



He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.



Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.



When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket. Know More