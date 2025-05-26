Penta makes a bold claim ahead of high stakes match on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Penta has made a bold claim in his recent social media update ahead of the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW. The luchador will compete in a high-stakes match on the show airing live from Tampa Bay, Florida, later tonight.
The 40-year-old will lock horns with arch-rival Chad Gable and fellow luchador Dragon Lee in a Triple Threat match. The winner of the bout will qualify for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. SmackDown stars Solo Sikoa and LA Knight have already punched their tickets to fight for the all-important MITB contract.
Penta took to his Instagram account today to make a bold claim that a ladder match was not the same without him being in it. The former AEW star noted that he would win the three-way clash later tonight and qualify for Money in the Bank.
"🪜A Ladder Match without Penta is not a true 'Ladder Match'… I will earn my spot in MONEY IN THE BANK for THE Ladder Match of the year, TONIGHT ON RAW! Los Angeles, les prometo que nos vemos ahi!!!🔥👊🏻 #ZEROMIEDO," he wrote.
You can check out his Instagram post below:
Penta reveals his dream WWE matches
Penta debuted on Monday Night RAW on the January 13 edition of the red brand and has quickly become a crowd favorite. He recently revealed some names he would like to wrestle in the future.
Speaking to Chris Van Vliet on the Insight podcast earlier this year, Penta noted that he wanted to win everything in WWE regardless of who he had to face. He then named some top names he wanted to go up against. However, the luchador added that facing John Cena or Finn Balor in a singles bout would be dream matches for him.
"I have a few names. But the truth is, no matter who is in the ring, no matter what he won, I want to win everything in WWE. John Cena, Punk, Cody, Seth Rollins, The Tribal Chief, Fatu, Bron Breakker. A lot of wrestlers I want for Penta. For example with CM Punk I had one match, he won, I need revenge. The rematch with him, with Cody too. But for me, a special dream match is Penta versus John Cena or Penta versus Finn Balor," he said. [H/T: chrisvanvliet.com]
Penta got to wrestle one of his dream opponents when he competed against Finn Balor on the go-home episode of WWE RAW ahead of WrestleMania 41. Only time will tell if the luchador gets an opportunity to wrestle John Cena.