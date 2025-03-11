Popular WWE star issues warning to Penta following RAW

A popular WWE Superstar recently posted a social media update to issue a warning to Penta. He is scheduled to wrestle the luchador next week on Monday Night RAW.

The masked man has quickly gained popularity among WWE fans within two months of his debut. He is currently involved in a heated rivalry with Ludwig Kaiser. Although he defeated the German star in a one-on-one contest last month, the latter scored an impressive over Penta and Pete Dunne in a Triple-Threat match three weeks later.

The legendary luchador will face the Imperium member in a No Holds Barred Match next week on the red brand's show. Ahead of the contest, Kaiser took to his X/Twitter account to issue a warning to his opponent. He posted one of his recent vignettes and a short message directed at the 40-year-old.

"I will teach you fear. Get ready to feel real fear [Translated from Spanish] @PENTAELZEROM," he wrote.

You can check out Ludwig Kaiser's X/Twitter post below:

Penta opens up about his dream WWE opponent

Penta has wrestled many popular professional wrestlers before signing with the Stamford-based company. However, the RAW star recently revealed some names he would like to compete with.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet on the Insight podcast, Penta pointed out that he wanted to win everything in the Stamford-based company. The veteran shared some names he would like to go up against. However, he noted a dream match for him would be against John Cena or Finn Balor.

"I have a few names. But the truth is, no matter who is in the ring, no matter what he won, I want to win everything in WWE. John Cena, Punk, Cody, Seth Rollins, The Tribal Chief, Fatu, Bron Breakker. A lot of wrestlers I want for Penta. For example with CM Punk I had one match, he won, I need revenge. The rematch with him, with Cody too. But for me, a special dream match is Penta versus John Cena or Penta versus Finn Balor," he said. [H/T: chrisvanvliet.com]

You can listen to the conversation below:

Penta put forth a resilient performance in his Royal Rumble debut. The luchador opened the contest with Rey Mysterio and lasted an impressive 42 minutes before getting eliminated by Finn Balor. It will be interesting to see if the company has big WrestleMania plans for the RAW star as well.

