Penta plans belated birthday present for Dominik Mysterio on WWE RAW

Penta has big WWE RAW plans for The Judgment Day this week. The veteran grappler is chasing the Intercontinental Championship on his first Road to WrestleMania, but other potential challengers keep getting in the way. Dominik Mysterio celebrated his 28th birthday on Saturday, and Penta is ready to celebrate again on RAW.
Zero-Fear has wrestled 15 matches since arriving in January, but just took his first pinfall last Monday in London. The explosive RAW co-main event saw The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio defeat Penta and Bron Breakker. After Dominik saved Finn from a Mexican Destroyer, the Intercontinental Champion inadvertently hit a Spear on his tag team partner when Dominik shoved him in the way to save Finn, who finished Penta with Coup de Grace.
Dirty Dom is set to receive a belated birthday present from the babyface lucha Superstar on RAW, according to Penta himself. The two-time AEW champion took to Instagram today to share the match graphic for his first-ever outing against Dominik. Amid major heat with Breakker, Penta captioned the post with a birthday message to Mysterio and an invitation to the WWE Universe.
"FELIZ CUMPLEAÑOS @dominik_35 This Monday I'm giving you your 'little treat'... THIS MONDAY ON RAW [fire emoji x 3] Watch me give Dominik a belated birthday present [gift emoji] [fist emoji x 2]," Penta wrote.
Mysterio has not responded to Penta as of this writing, but Rey Fenix did in the comments section of the post. The other half of The Lucha Brothers encouraged Zero-Fear to "send it" against the younger Mysterio.
WWE RAW updated lineup for tomorrow
WWE RAW will air live from the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN, on Monday. Below is the updated lineup:
- El Grande Americano returns to action
- Seth Rollins will appear
- Adam Pearce to address Women's World Championship situation
- Dominik Mysterio vs. Penta
- Women's Intercontinental Championship Match: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Bayley
RAW had a special start time of 3 or 4 PM ET while in Europe the past three weeks. However, Netflix will be back to airing WWE's flagship show at its normal start time of 8 PM ET this week.