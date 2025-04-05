Penta reacts to Rey Fenix's WWE debut; sends two-word message on Triple H's post

Penta has reacted to Rey Fenix's WWE debut. The latter debuted on this week's WWE SmackDown against Nathan Frazer and was victorious over the reigning NXT Tag Team Champion.

Ad

Fenix's brother, Penta, debuted in January and is signed to Monday Night RAW. He is currently involved in the Intercontinental Championship picture with the reigning champion Bron Breakker and Judgment Day duo of Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio. This past Monday on RAW, Penta suffered his first pinfall loss in WWE, as he and Breakker were beaten in a tag team match against Balor and Mysterio.

Ad

Trending

On social media, Triple H shared a video of him embracing Fenix after his debut. The video caught Penta's attention and he commented with a two-word message.

Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ el mejor!!!" wrote Penta.

Check out a screengrab of Penta's Instagram comment:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Penta and Rey Fenix have teamed up for the majority of their careers. The brothers have also crossed paths on multiple occasions. The duo, collectively known as The Lucha Brothers, have held tag team titles in AEW, Ring of Honor, AAW Wrestling, Impact Wrestling, and various other promotions.

However, in WWE, Penta and Fenix are on separate brands for now. Expect the two superstars to continue their respective singles careers at least for a while.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Datta Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.



In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.



In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. Prior to joining Sportskeeda, Soumik briefly worked for SEScoops and Sports Nova.



Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.



As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.



(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ



Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9



Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Know More