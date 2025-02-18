Penta suffered hilarious botch on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Penta suffered a hilarious botch on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. The incident took place while he tried to enter the squared circle ahead of his match.

The 40-year-old locked horns with Pete Dunne in a singles match last night. Despite interference from Ludwig Kaiser, the luchador managed to keep his hundred percent win record intact. He has now won all four of his bouts on Monday Night RAW.

The former TNA World Champion did not have the smoothest start to his night. While trying to jump inside the ring in his own peculiar fashion before the match, he accidentally knocked down the cameraman, resulting in a hilarious moment.

You can check out a clip of the hilarious incident below:

Penta names top WWE Superstars he wants to face

The masked luchador has had an impressive start to his WWE career. He has already made his mark with his remarkable work within his limited in-ring appearances.

During his appearance on the Insight podcast, Chris Van Vliet asked the former AEW star who he would like to wrestle in the future. The former AEW star mentioned some big names, including John Cena, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and more. He also noted that he would love to have his rematches against Cody Rhodes and CM Punk.

"I have a few names. But the truth is, no matter who is in the ring, no matter what he won, I want to win everything in WWE. John Cena, Punk, Cody, Seth Rollins, The Tribal Chief, Fatu, Bron Breakker. A lot of wrestlers I want for Penta. For example with CM Punk I had one match, he won, I need revenge. The rematch with him, with Cody too. But for me, a special dream match is Penta versus John Cena or Penta versus Finn Balor," he said. [H/T chrisvanvliet.com]

You can listen to the entire podcast below:

Ludwig Kaiser and Pete Dunne have failed to defeat the Mexican star despite joining forces. It will be interesting to see if the two continue to feud with the masked man heading into WrestleMania 41.

