Penta uses controversial move on WWE RAW, leaving commentators worried

Penta competed on tonight's WWE RAW. He used a controversial move to win his match, which worried the commentators.Penta has been feuding with The New Day and Grayson Waller ever since the August 4 episode of RAW, when the former AEW star destroyed Xavier Woods' hat. Since then, Woods has demanded to be reimbursed for damages done to his hat. On the August 18 episode of RAW, the luchador faced off against Woods in a singles match and won. The former AEW star also faced Kofi Kingston on the August 25 episode of the red brand. In recent weeks, New Day and Grayson Waller have tried to get the former AEW star's signature move, the Mexican Destroyer, banned. However, they have been unsuccessful in their mission.Tonight on WWE RAW, the former AEW star faced off against Kofi Kingston in a singles match. During the bout, Xavier Woods got on the apron and distracted the referee. Grayson Waller tried to interfere in the match but received a superkick for his troubles. The luchador attacked Woods, who was on the apron, and then hit Kofi with the Mexican Destroyer for the win. The commentators looked worried for New Day's well-being following the match. The Mexican Destroyer is a controversial move since New Day is trying to get it banned.Xavier Woods claimed Penta nearly broke his neck with the Mexican DestroyerDuring this feud between New Day and Penta, the latter has hit his signature Mexican Destroyer on Woods. Hence, the New Day has been trying to get the move banned from WWE.Recently, Xavier Woods took to social media to post a clip of himself crying in the shower on his birthday. He claimed that the former AEW star nearly broke his neck with the Mexican Destroyer.&quot;IT'S MY BIRTHDAY TODAY AND HERE IS WHAT IM DEALING WITH - Due to The Judgment Day, the @wwe tag team division is DEAD - @scrapdaddyap is jealous of my hair so he put a hit out on ME - #PENTA used a mexican destroyer and damn near broke my NECK HOW AM I THE BAD GUY?&quot; wrote Woods.Check out his post here.It will be interesting to see if New Day will be successful in getting the Mexican Destroyer banned.