  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Pentagon Jr.
  • Penta uses controversial move on WWE RAW, leaving commentators worried

Penta uses controversial move on WWE RAW, leaving commentators worried

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Sep 16, 2025 00:40 GMT
Penta
Penta is a former AEW star (source: WWE.com)

Penta competed on tonight's WWE RAW. He used a controversial move to win his match, which worried the commentators.

Ad

Penta has been feuding with The New Day and Grayson Waller ever since the August 4 episode of RAW, when the former AEW star destroyed Xavier Woods' hat. Since then, Woods has demanded to be reimbursed for damages done to his hat. On the August 18 episode of RAW, the luchador faced off against Woods in a singles match and won. The former AEW star also faced Kofi Kingston on the August 25 episode of the red brand. In recent weeks, New Day and Grayson Waller have tried to get the former AEW star's signature move, the Mexican Destroyer, banned. However, they have been unsuccessful in their mission.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Tonight on WWE RAW, the former AEW star faced off against Kofi Kingston in a singles match. During the bout, Xavier Woods got on the apron and distracted the referee. Grayson Waller tried to interfere in the match but received a superkick for his troubles. The luchador attacked Woods, who was on the apron, and then hit Kofi with the Mexican Destroyer for the win. The commentators looked worried for New Day's well-being following the match. The Mexican Destroyer is a controversial move since New Day is trying to get it banned.

Ad
Ad

WWE's huge mistake with John Cena revealed - Watch Here!

Xavier Woods claimed Penta nearly broke his neck with the Mexican Destroyer

During this feud between New Day and Penta, the latter has hit his signature Mexican Destroyer on Woods. Hence, the New Day has been trying to get the move banned from WWE.

Recently, Xavier Woods took to social media to post a clip of himself crying in the shower on his birthday. He claimed that the former AEW star nearly broke his neck with the Mexican Destroyer.

Ad
"IT'S MY BIRTHDAY TODAY AND HERE IS WHAT IM DEALING WITH - Due to The Judgment Day, the @wwe tag team division is DEAD - @scrapdaddyap is jealous of my hair so he put a hit out on ME - #PENTA used a mexican destroyer and damn near broke my NECK HOW AM I THE BAD GUY?" wrote Woods.
Ad

Check out his post here.

It will be interesting to see if New Day will be successful in getting the Mexican Destroyer banned.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Paul Heyman's downfall need to be studied - Check!

Quick Links

Edited by Sunil Joseph
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications