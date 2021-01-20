"People were already booing him" - WCW legend reveals why Hulk Hogan was the best choice to be the third member of the nWo [Exclusive]

Konnan spoke to SK Wrestling recently and gave his opinion on if Sting would have worked as the third member of the nWo. He also revealed why Hulk Hogan was a much better choice to be the third member over Sting.

According to the pro wrestling legend, Sting was slated at one point to be the third member of the nWo instead of Hulk Hogan. There was reportedly some hesitation on Hogan's part regarding whether he wanted to turn heel but he ended up going through with it. The nWo went on to revolutionize pro wrestling and ushered WCW and WWE into their war over ratings on Monday nights.

WCW legend Konnan was a guest on the latest edition of UnSKripted by SK Wrestling. During the interview, Konnan was asked if Sting could have possibly worked if he had ended up being the third member of the nWo. Konnan thought about it and said he believed it could have worked:

"I think so, yeah, I think so."

Konnan on why Hulk Hogan was the best choice to be the third member of the nWo

However, Konnan then gave his take on why Hulk Hogan was a much better choice to be the third member. Konnan said that despite being the top babyface in WCW, Hogan was getting booed by fans and his act was getting stale at that point in the mid-90s. The former WCW United States Champion added that Hogan turning heel and joining the nWo played a big part in refreshing his character:

"I do think Hogan was a better choice though because people were already booing him and it was like, bro you need to change because and people don't like you anymore because they're tired of you being on top for so long and his act had gotten kind of old, you know what I'm saying? This refreshed him because Nash and Hall were legitimately two cool guys on the mic, everybody dug them, they were like rockstars, you know what I'm saying? So he was smart and they were smart. That was very well done."

