"People have criticized Dominik Mysterio" - Former WWE star addresses controversial RAW segment

Dominik Mysterio was recently praised for his role in the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match on Monday Night RAW. While Dominik was initially criticized on social media for his involvement in the match, former WWE star Stevie Richards called Dirty Dom's inclusion "Great Stuff."

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez teamed up to beat Bianca Belair and Naomi for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. Dominik, like most times, played an important role in distracting the referee and helping Liv and Raquel win.

However, Dominik faced criticism because before he could accompany Liv and Raquel, he was involved in a match against Bron Breakker, which he lost. However, former WWE Superstar Stevie Richards praised Dominik's inclusion in this match on The Stevie Richards Show and said:

"Now some people have criticized Dominik Mysterio for being out there earlier with the match against Bron Breakker and then coming back out for this. But, everybody played their part great when it came to this, and Dom, being much like that Stevie Richards character - The Valet, with Victoria, and then eventually getting bumped by the women. Great stuff". [From 0:27 Onwards]

You can check what Stevie Richards said below:

Dominik Mysterio has a chance to head into WrestleMania as champion

Dominik Mysterio's wrestling career has seen him win only one singles title, and that is the NXT North American Championship. However, heading into WrestleMania 41, The Judgment Day member might be able to win his second singles title in WWE if he plays his cards right.

Dominik is set to be a part of a tournament that will determine who will face Dragon Lee for the Speed Championship. The tournament in question will begin on March 5, and Dominik will face Chris Sabin while Ivar will take on Yoshiki Inamura. The winners of these two matches will clash, and the winner of that will get to face Lee.

Even though Dominik is up against some top competition, he would be a favorite. After all, the 27-year-old has some history with the Speed Championship titleholder Dragon Lee.

