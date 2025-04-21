"People are gonna cr*p on this" - The Rock's absence from WWE WrestleMania 41 makes a major flaw clear for fans, thinks veteran (Exclusive)

Despite playing a pivotal role in John Cena's heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber, The Rock was glaringly missing from WrestleMania 41. According to wrestling veteran Vince Russo, this put the focus on another major problem in the booking.
This year's WrestleMania had its share of lackluster moments, especially considering how hyped fans were during last year's 'Mania. The ending of Night Two with Travis Scott being involved apparently irked Vince Russo since it lacked a big finish feel. According to Russo, these booking decisions were far from perfect, as the creative team already knew that The Rock would not be making an appearance.
Speaking on the WrestleMania Review on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Russo stated:
"You gotta keep in mind, too, please, all these decisions are being made when they know they don't have The Rock. They know they don't have The Rock. So like, you delivered Becky, fine. You had Austin make an appearance, fine. But my god, bro, you know people are gonna cr*p on this ending with Travis Scott. Load it up! Load it up, give me Joe Hendry, man." [35:54 onwards]
The WWE veteran also criticized Triple H
According to Vince Russo, Triple H's actions over the last few days showcase that he is an egomaniac.
Speaking on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, the WWE veteran explained why he thought this way. He stated:
"Bro, this is getting to the point of being freaking ridiculous. Bro, Triple H gotta get over himself. I swear to God. Triple H is getting to the point now of being obnoxious. Like, you're looking at this guy and you're like, 'Is this dude an egomaniac?' Last night, at the Hall of Fame, from what I understood, Triple H spoke for an hour. Then, Triple H comes out to open the show. Then, Triple H gives himself a special entrance with the Hall of Famers, then proceeds to spit the water. Brother, get over yourself." [From 2:01 onwards]
It remains to be seen what the fallout from this WWE WrestleMania will be on RAW.
