"People like drama"- Female star comments on CM Punk's blockbuster return to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames

A WWE Superstar shared her thoughts on CM Punk's return to the promotion at Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event last night.

The superstar in question is Sonya Deville. The Best in the World stunned the wrestling world as he made his return to the Stamford-based company after nine years in front of his home crowd. Punk arrived after the main event that saw Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and Seth Rollins defeat The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre in the WarGames match.

Speaking during a program with Sony Sports Network, Sonya Deville highlighted that although she doesn't know Punk personally, she is well aware of his stature and is excited to see what's in store for him this time around:

"I mean when there is controversy, there is rating, right? People like to be entertained, people like drama. I think CM Punk is talented. I have never actually crossed paths with him, he left right before I started my career with WWE. I don’t him personally at all but I know what he has done in his career. I think it’s for business and I am excited to see what he’s gonna do this time around."

The former Tag Champ star continued:

"He is one of the most talked about wrestlers on the planet. The fans have been talking about him and rumbling for years. So, I mean as a businessman, how do you deny that? I am in the same mind frame as Triple H when he says like, ‘If the fans want it, fans got it.’ I am excited to see what’s to come."

Expand Tweet

CM Punk will be present on WWE RAW this week, as per reports

CM Punk is certainly the most talked about name in the pro wrestling world currently. The Second City Saint was controversially fired from AEW, following which rumors of his return to WWE began surfacing. The return finally took place at Survivor Series: WarGames last night after the main event.

It has been reported from PWInsider that the Chicago native will be present on RAW this Monday. This will be Punk's first appearance on the red brand in almost a decade.

Expand Tweet

CM Punk's return has begun on a controversial note as Seth Rollins looked extremely frustrated at ringside. Drew McIntyre also left the arena in anger moments before the former AEW Champion made a comeback.

Please credit the Sony Sports Network and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article.

Look who just sent a warning to Sting right here