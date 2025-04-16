"People love to hate me" - Major name was upset with WWE upon abrupt release

Many WWE Superstars have left the company due to abrupt releases and budget cuts. Recently, former NXT Women's Champion Mandy Sacs, fka Mandy Rose, revealed she was upset for a major reason.
In 2022, Mandy Rose was abruptly released from the company, a decision which shocked many fans, as Rose was in her record-setting reign as the NXT Women's Champion. During a recent interview with Card Player, Rose revealed she was upset with the promotion upon her release for how her reign ended.
Rose also talked about her faction, Toxic Attraction, which disbanded in the coming months after Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin started feuding with each other.
"In general, even helping Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin and Toxic Attraction. That was the biggest thing that I was upset about was – ‘cause I knew I was gonna be fine financially. I knew when one door closes, another one opens. And I knew there were gonna be opportunities flowing. I really didn’t stress so much about that. It was upsetting that my 413-day reign ended like that because I knew that it could become bigger and bigger, eventually to the main roster," Sacs explained.
Moreover, the biggest reason for being upset was that her reign was abruptly cut short without any follow-ups.
"People love to hate me. I don’t know what it is. So that part of it, I just always tried to help them with stuff that I knew that I had under my belt and I knew I was confident about. So that was kind of upsetting that I felt like my purpose was kind of shut off like that," Sacs added.
Mandy Rose hasn't returned to wrestling since her WWE release in 2022
Before her release, Mandy Rose dominated the NXT women's division alongside Toxic Attraction for over a year. The Golden Goddess was breaking previous records and reaching new heights as the champion.
Unfortunately, WWE released her in December 2022 after she dropped the NXT Women's Title to Roxanne Perez. and was let go from the company, which shocked many.
After an impressive run in the former black-and-gold brand, she was destined to return to WWE's main roster in the coming months, but the dream run ended without notice. Since her release in 2022, Sacs hasn't competed, and it'll be interesting to see if she ever returns to wrestling.