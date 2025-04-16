"People love to hate me" - Major name was upset with WWE upon abrupt release

Many WWE Superstars have left the company due to abrupt releases and budget cuts. Recently, former NXT Women's Champion Mandy Sacs, fka Mandy Rose, revealed she was upset for a major reason.

Ad

In 2022, Mandy Rose was abruptly released from the company, a decision which shocked many fans, as Rose was in her record-setting reign as the NXT Women's Champion. During a recent interview with Card Player, Rose revealed she was upset with the promotion upon her release for how her reign ended.

Rose also talked about her faction, Toxic Attraction, which disbanded in the coming months after Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin started feuding with each other.

Ad

Trending

"In general, even helping Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin and Toxic Attraction. That was the biggest thing that I was upset about was – ‘cause I knew I was gonna be fine financially. I knew when one door closes, another one opens. And I knew there were gonna be opportunities flowing. I really didn’t stress so much about that. It was upsetting that my 413-day reign ended like that because I knew that it could become bigger and bigger, eventually to the main roster," Sacs explained.

Ad

John Cena's last PPV's name revealed by Kurt Angle? More details HERE

Moreover, the biggest reason for being upset was that her reign was abruptly cut short without any follow-ups.

"People love to hate me. I don’t know what it is. So that part of it, I just always tried to help them with stuff that I knew that I had under my belt and I knew I was confident about. So that was kind of upsetting that I felt like my purpose was kind of shut off like that," Sacs added.

Ad

Ad

Mandy Rose hasn't returned to wrestling since her WWE release in 2022

Before her release, Mandy Rose dominated the NXT women's division alongside Toxic Attraction for over a year. The Golden Goddess was breaking previous records and reaching new heights as the champion.

Unfortunately, WWE released her in December 2022 after she dropped the NXT Women's Title to Roxanne Perez. and was let go from the company, which shocked many.

Ad

After an impressive run in the former black-and-gold brand, she was destined to return to WWE's main roster in the coming months, but the dream run ended without notice. Since her release in 2022, Sacs hasn't competed, and it'll be interesting to see if she ever returns to wrestling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More