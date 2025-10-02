"People shouldn’t speculate" - 15-time WWE champion's career has ended due to injuries and she won't wrestle again, says Tommy Dreamer

A few days back, a popular ex-WWE star vacated her title in an emotional moment and announced she was stepping aside from wrestling. Now, veteran performer Tommy Dreamer has confirmed that people should no longer speculate and that Ash by Elegance's injuries may not allow her to step inside the ring again.Ash by Elegance, who went by the name Dana Brooke in WWE, vacated her Knockouts Title at the recent TNA Victory Road. The 36-year-old broke down while sharing the news with fans and bid them a tearful goodbye, saying that her time as an in-ring performer was due to medical issues. Though she didn't delve into the details of the injuries, the announcement left the wrestling world beyond stunned.Now, Tommy Dreamer, who works for TNA, has made it clear that the former 15-time WWE 24/7 Champion's injuries were legitimate and not a part of any storyline. Speaking on Busted Open Radio podcast, Dreamer urged fans not to speculate about her situation anymore and added that the fact that Ash by Elegance vacated her title was proof enough of her condition.“She is no longer physically able to compete, per her statement and that’s it,”Dreamer said. There’s HIPAA laws involved and stuff like that. People shouldn’t speculate. If it’s a work, you’re not going to hand in your title. Like, the Seth Rollins thing, people were speculating… But with Ash, unfortunately, like I said, things changed because she had stepped down and it sucks.” (H/T - Ringside News)WWE veteran Tommy Dreamer feels Ash by Elegance was at the peak of her careerFurthermore, Dreamer added how the situation was all the more unfortunate since Ash by Elegance was only beginning to hit her peak in TNA. He added that this had also complicated things for the Knockouts Title as the company would now have to crown a new champion in time for Bound for Glory 2025 next month.“It sucks for her, because it was like she just hit the high of highs with her career and it was off to the races. I mean, it was going to be the winner of her match faced Indi [Hartwell] to defend the title at [Bound for Glory] and everything has to change. ‘Card subject to change’ is a real thing.”Only time will tell what's in store for Ash by Elegance as fans still await more details regarding her injury.