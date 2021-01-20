"People are still talking about it" - Arn Anderson reveals which faction has had the biggest impact on the industry

Arn Anderson recently talked about several tag teams and factions that have been prevalent in the pro wrestling industry over the years. Anderson spoke about nWo and the impact that it had on wrestling while also comparing nWo's influence with other top factions. Anderson said that Ric Flair's faction - The Four Horsemen - has had the biggest impact on the industry as a whole.

The Four Horsemen was a faction led by former WWE Champion Ric Flair and consisted of Arn Anderson, Ole Anderson, and Tully Blanchard. Although multiple other Superstars joined the faction in its multiple avatars over the years, it was Ric Flair who remained a constant presence in the group.

While speaking on his podcast - ARN - Arn Anderson said that even though nWo has had a major impact on the business, it can overshadow some of the other great factions like The Rock 'n' Roll Express, The Hart Foundation, and most importantly - The Four Horsemen.

“You would have to say, impact on the business at that time, yes definitely. Long-term success? How do you compare that to like the Midnight Express with Jim Cornette? The Rock ‘n Roll Express? The Hart Foundation? Long-term success, guys that were together for a long time. I don’t think you can mention factions without the Four Horsemen being at the top of your list just because of the fact of what they did for the industry, for the babyfaces, for each other, and basically for the wrestling industry period. People are still talking about it. Somebody did something right.” (H/t: 411Mania)

#TheEnforcer is back and answering your questions on #AskArnAnything 33!



Watch the episode only on @adfreeshows or listen to it everywhere you find your podcasts! pic.twitter.com/hecSoIzk0l — Arn Anderson (@TheArnShow) January 19, 2021

Arn Anderson on nWo adding too many members

Speaking about nWo, Arn Anderson also talked about how he felt adding too many members to the faction eventually led to it becoming a watered-down version of itself.

Anderson said that initially it made sense to add members in order to create a layer, but they went overboard with the idea.

Arn Anderson recently talked about the worst bump that he has ever seen in pro wrestling, which can be read at this link.