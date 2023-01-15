"People will be held accountable" - Wrestling veteran thinks a big change could happen in WWE (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes if Disney acquires WWE, people in the promotion could be held accountable if the ratings continue to drop.

It's no secret that since Vince McMahon returned to WWE a few days back, the company has fast-forwarded its efforts to find a buyer. Many possible contenders are in the mix, with Disney being one of them.

It is the most influential entertainment company right now, as it owns many of pop culture's most beloved properties, like Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar, and more.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo pointed out a noticeable change that could happen in WWE under Disney's umbrella.

Russo explained that although wrestling witnessed a steep decline in popularity over the last twenty years, no one was held accountable for it. The 61-year-old legend feels that if Disney purchases the promotion, things could change as people will be held responsible if viewership plunges.

"People will be held accountable. Nobody in wrestling is held accountable. That's a problem. Ratings have been going down for 20 years, and you got the same people working on the show. That won't happen in Disney," said Vince Russo. (8:37 - 8:51)

Vince Russo jokes about Mickey Mouse winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

In the same conversation, Vince Russo also hilariously mentioned that if Disney were to acquire the Stamford-based promotion, they should crown Mickey Mouse as the Undisputed Universal Champion.

He added that if nothing else, it would at least be more exciting than an episode of Monday Night RAW.

"You know what bro? Put the title on Mickey Mouse. Bro, let you and I be serious. We watch RAW and do a RAW review show. If Mickey Mouse was the champion, would you not be excited about that right now?" said Vince Russo. (4:27 - 4:47)

Furthermore, Vince Russo also jokingly pitched the wild idea of Minnie Mouse betraying Mickey Mouse in a championship match.

What do you make of Russo's take on people being held accountable in the global juggernaut if Disney acquires it? Let us know in the comments section below.

