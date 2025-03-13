People from WWE & AEW will leave to join 55-year-old's new wrestling company, believes Vince Russo

Vince Russo, former head writer for WWE and other wrestling promotions, recently made a bold statement. He thinks Shane McMahon should start his own wrestling company, potentially causing talents to leave the Triple H-led World Wrestling Entertainment and Tony Khan's All Elite Wrestling.

Shane-O-Mac's last televised appearance was at WrestleMania 39. He tore his quad muscle in an impromptu match against The Miz, and Snoop Dogg stepped in to replace the 55-year-old veteran and defeated The A-Lister. Reports indicated that McMahon was no longer associated with the Stamford-based promotion after June 2024. Meanwhile, for those unaware, Stephanie McMahon will premiere her ESPN original project, Stephanie's Places, on March 26.

On the Coach and Bro Show, Vince Russo discussed Shane McMahon's potential future in light of his sister's new show. The veteran suggested that Shane-O-Mac should launch his own wrestling company. Russo argued that Shane McMahon possessed the finances, connections, and industry respect necessary for success. He believed wrestlers and other employees would depart WWE and AEW to join the Boy Wonder's promotion.

"Start your own wrestling company. What is he [Shane McMahon] waiting for? He's obviously got the cash, he's obviously got the connection. People in the business love Shane, [and] people would want to work for Shane. You'd have people leaving both [WWE & AEW] companies to go work for Shane," he said.

The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion also spoke about Shane's father Vince McMahon possessing the contacts of almost everyone important associated with the wrestling business. He noted it wouldn't be difficult for the younger McMahon to start his own wrestling promotion and procure important commercial deals as necessary.

"My God, his father [Vince McMahon] has a Rolodex of everybody you could ever imagine in every possible position in the wrestling business. Start your own wrestling company! Shane McMahon could get a television deal like this [snaps fingers], bro, on his name alone," he added. [From 16:50 to 17:27]

Check out the video below for his comments:

WWE veteran Vince Russo praises Shane McMahon

In the same episode, Russo stated that the former WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champion had the required personality and a strong work ethic. The former head writer encouraged Shane-O-Mac to move forward with this plan without relying on the actions of other wrestling promoters, such as Tony Khan.

Vince Russo asserted that Shane McMahon possessed an exceptional work drive, with only his father surpassing him in that regard.

"I know that [starting a new wrestling organization] would take a lot of work. But Shane is still a relatively young man. Bro, do it! Don't wait for Tony Khan or what Stephanie is doing. Bro, make it happen. Shane's got the money, [and] Shane's got the personality. You and I know Coach; nobody works harder than that dude, except maybe his father. Nobody works harder than Shane McMahon," he said. [From 17:30 to 17:59]

Only time will tell what the future holds for Shane McMahon in the wrestling business. Whether he'll start a new wrestling promotion, return to WWE, or join AEW remains to be seen.

