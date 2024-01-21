"Perfect person to dethrone Roman Reigns" - WWE Universe erupts over 3-time World Heavyweight Champion turning heel after 20 years

WWE Universe is seemingly keen on seeing a highly decorated superstar turn heel after nearly 20 years.

This highly acclaimed superstar would be John Cena. The 3-time World Heavyweight Champion started his career on the main roster as a heel. He portrayed the Doctor of Thuganomics gimmick and it got over wildly with the fans. In no time, he was pushed to the main event scene.

After becoming one of the most popular stars in the Stamford-based company, he never turned heel again. The Cenation Leader went on to win the WWE Championship 13 times, in addition to his three Heavyweight Championship reigns. Thus, he tied Ric Flair's record of 16 world championship wins.

There was a period of time when the WWE Universe was sick of the 'Super Cena' character, and wanted to see a change in gimmick. Many fans implored the company to turn the Hollywood megastar heel.

These hopes were reignited when John Cena posted a picture of the nWo shirt on Instagram. nWo is famous for being Hulk Hogan's stable at a time when fans were bored of his babyface persona. As the leader of the New World Order, Hulk Hogan was the biggest heel in the business.

Fans had a wild reaction to this post on social media:

John Cena discussed his potential retirement from WWE

John Cena is one of the all-time greats and whenever he decides to hang up his boots, it'll certainly be a big loss for the wrestling industry.

He opened up about the possibility in a recent interview:

"I turned 47 this past year [he will turn 47 on April 23, 2024] and I don't have much time left in the WWE. I think it’s just the demand of age. You know, I'm trying to figure out when to close that chapter," he said.

He continued:

"I wouldn't be who I am - professionally or personally - without the WWE, and I promised myself that I would never simply just be there for my own sake. Every time I perform, I want to give my all to the audience. And I’ve got to admit when I hit the 45 mark, I had to begin to try to form an exit strategy, and I'm trying to work on that currently," he said. [H/T People]

John Cena's last match came at Crown Jewel 2023 when he lost to Solo Sikoa. His last match at WrestleMania saw him lose to Austin Theory. Could a heel John Cena pick up a big win at WrestleMania 40?

