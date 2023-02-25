"Perfect storytelling right here" - WWE Universe reacts as Bloodline fractures further on SmackDown

WWE Universe reacted as The Bloodline fractured further on the latest episode of SmackDown.

Tonight on the blue brand, Jimmy Uso addressed the current situation surrounding Jey Uso. He even asked his brother to come out. However, Sami Zayn appeared through the crowd and said he need to talk to Jimmy.

Sami told him how hurt he felt when Jimmy attacked him without hesitation. However, the latter told Zayn that he was the one who betrayed The Bloodline. The former Intercontinental Champion further stated that he had to constantly prove his loyalty to The Bloodline and offered Jimmy a way out.

At that time, Jey appeared in the rafters, and as Sami was looking at him, Jimmy attacked him. However, the former Honorary Uce recovered and hit the Helluva kick before leaving through the crowd as Solo Sikoa charged down to the ring.

The WWE Universe was quick to react to the segment, with many fans praising the segment while also waiting in anticipation to see what will transpire next.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Vladimir @VladimirWWE96 @WWE @WWE Usos @SamiZayn That was all so good. I can't wait to see where this goes @WWE @WWEUsos @SamiZayn That was all so good. I can't wait to see where this goes

Nathan @Best4Business15 @WWE



So many layers to this! @WWE Usos @SamiZayn Jey knows Sami is right, that Roman will give him up when he needs to like what happened to Sami... but Jimmy is his brother manSo many layers to this! @WWE @WWEUsos @SamiZayn Jey knows Sami is right, that Roman will give him up when he needs to like what happened to Sami... but Jimmy is his brother man 😭So many layers to this!

KackDaddy @Keckler1291 @WWE @WWE Usos @SamiZayn I mean it's obviously being played off as dissension between them, but we are already all know Jey will fall back in line beat down Sami to make that tag match at Mania @WWE @WWEUsos @SamiZayn I mean it's obviously being played off as dissension between them, but we are already all know Jey will fall back in line beat down Sami to make that tag match at Mania

KackDaddy @Keckler1291 @WWE @WWE Usos @SamiZayn I mean it's obviously being played off as dissension between them, but we are already all know Jey will fall back in line beat down Sami to make that tag match at Mania @WWE @WWEUsos @SamiZayn I mean it's obviously being played off as dissension between them, but we are already all know Jey will fall back in line beat down Sami to make that tag match at Mania

One fan suggested that Jey and Sami should face Jimmy and Solo Sikoa at WrestleMania 39.

KhabriBhai @RealKhabriBhai



Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes can main event Night 1.



#SmackDownLiv Well Triple H needs to make the bold call here and book Jey Uso Sami Zayn vs Jimmy Uso Solo Sikoa for tag titles as Night 2 main event of WrestleMania 39 because this is way too entertaining.Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes can main event Night 1. Well Triple H needs to make the bold call here and book Jey Uso Sami Zayn vs Jimmy Uso Solo Sikoa for tag titles as Night 2 main event of WrestleMania 39 because this is way too entertaining.Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes can main event Night 1.#SmackDownLiv

One fan called Sami the villain of the storyline.

While another fan predicted that Jey will be finished next week.

One fan said he would love for Jey to side with Sami.

Mary Ellen Ermis @MELeisering @WWE @WWE Usos @SamiZayn I can’t figure out where Jey stands. I can hear Heenan ask “whose side is he on?” I’d love for Jey to shock everyone and stands with Sami and it’s brother vs brother. The Usos have been together so long, that would be a nice change. @WWE @WWEUsos @SamiZayn I can’t figure out where Jey stands. I can hear Heenan ask “whose side is he on?” I’d love for Jey to shock everyone and stands with Sami and it’s brother vs brother. The Usos have been together so long, that would be a nice change.

Roman Reigns will be making an appearance next week on SmackDown, so it will be interesting to hear what he has to say about all this.

What did you make of this segment? Sound off in the comments section.

Find out who Eric Bischoff chose as his heels of the year ahead of Roman Reigns & MJF here.

Poll : 0 votes