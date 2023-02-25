"Perfect storytelling right here" - WWE Universe reacts as Bloodline fractures further on SmackDown

WWE Universe reacted as The Bloodline fractured further on the latest episode of SmackDown.
Tonight on the blue brand, Jimmy Uso addressed the current situation surrounding Jey Uso. He even asked his brother to come out. However, Sami Zayn appeared through the crowd and said he need to talk to Jimmy.
Sami told him how hurt he felt when Jimmy attacked him without hesitation. However, the latter told Zayn that he was the one who betrayed The Bloodline. The former Intercontinental Champion further stated that he had to constantly prove his loyalty to The Bloodline and offered Jimmy a way out.
At that time, Jey appeared in the rafters, and as Sami was looking at him, Jimmy attacked him. However, the former Honorary Uce recovered and hit the Helluva kick before leaving through the crowd as Solo Sikoa charged down to the ring.
The WWE Universe was quick to react to the segment, with many fans praising the segment while also waiting in anticipation to see what will transpire next.
Check out some of the reactions below:
One fan suggested that Jey and Sami should face Jimmy and Solo Sikoa at WrestleMania 39.
One fan called Sami the villain of the storyline.
While another fan predicted that Jey will be finished next week.
One fan said he would love for Jey to side with Sami.
Roman Reigns will be making an appearance next week on SmackDown, so it will be interesting to hear what he has to say about all this.
What did you make of this segment? Sound off in the comments section.
