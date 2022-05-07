"It did worry me a lot" - Persia Pirotta confessed she was terrified throughout her time in WWE

Persia Pirotta expressed in an interview that she felt terrified about the thought of getting fired since her release.

The former NXT Superstar first signed with the company in 2019, but made her first appearance in 2021. Prior to her release in April this year, she was involved in a storyline with Indi Hartwell, Dexter Lumis, and Duke Hudson.

Speaking to Fightful, Persia Pirotta expressed how the thought of getting fired from her dream job constantly terrified her, and she was constantly stressed, especially after The Iiconics were released.

"As I said, it’s one of those things where I think—and it’s not a healthy thing to sit there and just stress about it constantly and that’s something I wish I could have let go of that feeling a lot more, but personally I just couldn’t. It did worry me a lot—it’s my dream job. Of course, I’m terrified of getting fired... Within a month of me arriving, there was all of the huge ones last year with The Iiconics and all of those people," Persia Pirotta said. [H/T Fightful]

The Australian will be making her first post WWE match during the XPW tournament to determine the first XPW Women’s Champion.

She also expressed how she couldn't keep the thoughts of her release ever since she arrived. And instead of throwing the thought away, she just constantly thought about what her next move would be.

"It’s worry, but it’s also kind of realism. Personally, if I was going to sit and put my head in the sand and go, ‘Lalalalala, that doesn’t help me.' It’s not gonna make it not happen. I need to at least think about it and go, ‘Right. If this does happen, what’s my next move? What am I doing? How am I gonna get all my ducks in a row so that I can continue to have a career beyond this?"

Despite her release, Persia Pirotta seems to have readied herself for it. Having signed with Melbourne City Wrestling and Newcastle Pro Wrestling before making her transition to NXT, she will have an easier transition back to the independent scene.

Edited by Neda Ali