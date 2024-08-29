Pete Dunne breaks character to praise 20-year-old star after beating him in just 2.5 minutes

Pete Dunne is in a very interesting position in WWE right now. Not only is he regularly featured on Monday Night RAW in feuds against big names like Sheamus, but he's also preparing for life after hanging up his boots. On X/Twitter, he broke character to praise an up-and-comer who he beat in 146 seconds.

Not many know this, but Pete Dunne is also working behind the scenes as a producer - or at least dipping his toes into it. Triple H had previously praised Dunne years ago for his knowledge of the wrestling business and willingness to learn everything there is to learn. He said that Dunne has an "incredible" mind for it. Not only that, but a few months ago in March, it was reported that two of the WWE Speed Matches were produced by Dunne - a role that he seems to be embracing.

Trending

In case you aren't aware, WWE Speed is an X-exclusive show that features young and current talent in matches with a three-minute time limit. Championship matches have a five-minute time limit.

In a recent episode of WWE Speed, Pete Dunne defeated the rapidly rising 20-year-old star JeVon Evans. Dunne won the match in just less than two-and-a-half minutes and took to Twitter to break character and praise Evans:

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Expand Tweet

Pete Dunne is one step closer to a big title match

The former Brawling Brute is two matches away from possibly calling himself a Champion for the first time on the WWE main roster. After defeating Xavier Woods and The Miz in an impressive match, Pete Dunne qualified for the Fatal-4-Way match to determine Bron Breakker's Intercontinental Championship opponent.

Expand Tweet

Alongside him will be Jey Uso and two other men. Dunne's victory came off another impressive performance in a match against Sheamus. On that occasion, it was the Irishman who picked up the win. Dunne and Sheamus had been going at it for a while on RAW, with the former blaming The Celtic Warrior for the name "Butch" that was assigned to him.

The future looks bright for Dunne. He seems to be utilizing his knowledge and time in WWE to gain experience behind the scenes - something that can help him transition into the role of a producer. That role is best filled by retired (or even current) wrestlers who have experience in how to craft matches, finishes, and the entire psychology of wrestling bouts. Dunne has also reportedly been working as a producer on NXT.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback