Pete Dunne sends heartfelt message about former WWE star's retirement

Pete Dunne sent a heartfelt message today on social media regarding a former WWE star's retirement. Dunne has been with the promotion since 2017 but has never captured a title on the main roster.

The Bruiserweight took to social media today to send a heartfelt message about Wild Boar's retirement. The veteran will be having his final match at Riot Cabaret Pro Wrestling today, and Pete Dunne praised him as an excellent wrestler who flew under the radar.

"Many wrestlers are said to be overlooked or under appreciated, truth is some of the best really do go under the radar. Wild Boar would be top of that list. Epitome of a top class pro-wrestler. Glad we crossed paths one last time at RIOT before tonight’s retirement 🙏," he wrote.

Wild Boar signed with WWE in 2018 and spent several years with the promotion before he was let go in 2022.

Wild Boar comments on becoming a WWE Superstar

Wild Boar shared that he always wanted to be a WWE Superstar and knew he wanted to become a professional wrestler since he was a little kid.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022, the 36-year-old discussed his love for professional wrestling. He recalled being introduced to wrestling by playing War Zone as a child.

"If I'm honest, it's the only thing I've ever wanted to do. I remember being a child and playing War Zone. I remember War Zone. That's the first bit of wrestling I can ever remember being shown. I just thought, 'Right that's what I want to do.' And I've you know in some way, form, or fashion, everything I've kind of done in my life has been leading up to this point to get to be a WWE Superstar," he said.

You can check out the full interview with Wild Boar in the video below:

Pete Dunne was a star in NXT, but has not been able to find the same success on the main roster so far. He used to be a part of The Brawling Brutes faction alongside Sheamus and Ridge Holland, but the group was disbanded in 2023. Ridge Holland recently announced that his time in the company would be coming to an end next month.

