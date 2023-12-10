[PHOTO] 22-year-old star posts backstage pictures with CM Punk after historic return at WWE show

A 22-year-old WWE star recently posted backstage images with CM Punk after his historic return to NXT. The name in question is Cora Jade.

After Punk returned to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames, he has been listed as a free agent on the internal roster. The Straight Edge Superstar has already made appearances on RAW and SmackDown, delivering some incredible promos.

Punk showed up in the opening segment of the 2023 NXT Deadline Premium Live Event. This marked The Second City Saint's first televised appearance on the developmental brand in 13 years. He was last seen on the white-and-gold show on March 30, 2010.

Cora Jade had been out of action for nearly five months, with her last appearance coming on the July 25, 2023, episode of the white-and-gold show. She made her return on Saturday at Deadline.

Following the show, Jade took to Twitter to post a couple of backstage photos alongside CM Punk and wrote that she delivered what fans were waiting to see.

"What you’ve all been waiting for," Cora Jade tweeted.

You can check out her post below:

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins believes CM Punk has been really selfish

On a recent edition of the SI Media Podcast, Seth Rollins said CM Punk had been selfish when it came to the latter's perspective on the pro wrestling industry.

“I mean, a lot of it’s personal. A lot of it is stuff that I don’t really want to get into. But for the most part, I just think he’s been really selfish when it comes to his perspective on the industry. I think he’s been extremely self-serving, has played the martyr role to a tee, and has [been] for someone who, when I met the guy, and look, I got a lot of good things to say about parts of my relationship with him."

The Second City Saint has yet to reveal which brand he will join. During the latest episode of SmackDown, Punk said he would make his decision on next week's edition of WWE RAW.

