[PHOTO] 33-year-old WWE star breaks character to embrace his mother at recent event

More so than ever before, WWE has been hosting shows outside the United States.

At one of the recent live events in Hamburg, Germany, Ludwig Kaiser of Imperium received a hometown welcome. In attendance among the crowd was his family, including his mother.

Ludwig Kaiser shared an Instagram story (see here) highlighting WWE's post. The string of photos contains his entrance, standing in front of his family, Kaiser holding the flag, and also, one in which he is seen hugging his mother. Check it out below:

On WWE TV, Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci recently lost a tag team contest to the reunited team of Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano. Post-match, Kaiser was visibly disgusted with his tag partner as the latter took the fall. It remains to be seen if he will move on to singles competition in the not-too-distant future.

Ludwig Kaiser is convinced real-life girlfriend Tiffany Stratton has a bright future in WWE

Tiffany Stratton had a decent run as NXT Women's Champion this year, before dropping the belt to Becky Lynch over a month ago. The rumors of Tiffany Stratton dating Ludwig Kaiser started to make the rounds in late 2022. It is also believed that Gunther was the matchmaker.

Ludwig Kaiser recently spoke extensively about Stratton while doing an interview for Sportskeeda's WrestleBinge. When asked whether he hopes she joins him on the main roster, the 33-year-old responded with a resounding no:

"Tiffany doesn't really need to jump on that opportunity or that storyline that I'm doing right now because she's so amazing by herself. She is going to go her own way; not by any means needs any kind of support or push from my side. She is a one of a kind athlete and a one of a kind person. She's been doing so amazing. She came so far in the last one and a half years, it's crazy because I've been doing this for 16 years, and she's been doing it for two years, and she's come so far already," Kaiser remarked. [From 3:52 onwards]

Check out the clip above as Kaiser touches on a variety of topics, including some Bray Wyatt stories. The Imperium member is yet to win gold in WWE. After teasing breaking things off with Gunther last year, the creative team decided to go against it. The trio has been going strong on RAW thus far.

Despite mostly keeping a low profile of her private life, Tiffany Stratton recently sent a one-word message to Ludwig Kaiser following the latter's performance. Check out what she said here.

