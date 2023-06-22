PHOTO: 33-year-old WWE star shares photo with top champion, sends a bold message

A WWE star recently took to social media to share a photo with the reigning United States Champion, Austin Theory. The star in question is Top Dolla.

Dolla is a member of Hit Row and currently works on SmackDown. The trio of Dolla, Ashante "Thee" Adonis, and B-Fab were brought back to WWE in August 2022 after previously being released in 2021.

Taking to Twitter, Dolla shared a photo alongside Theory and sent out a bold message on behalf of the two.

“They hate us cuz they ain’t us…” wrote Dolla

Check out Dolla's tweet and photo with Theory:

Vince Russo believes the winner of the WWE Money in the Bank Ladder Match will cash in on Austin Theory

Vince Russo believes that the winner of this year's Money in the Bank Ladder Match will avoid cashing in on a world champion, much like the last time.

Austin Theory was the latest superstar to hold the Money in the Bank briefcase. He was unsuccessful in his attempt to win the United States Title after cashing in on Seth Rollins.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo, Russo claimed that the winner of this year's MITB will target Theory, who is the reigning US Champion. He said:

"You're right, they're gonna do Austin Theory," Russo told Dr. Chris Featherstone. "That is the easiest way out. There's no way no one in that office could tell me Austin Theory's getting over. I don't care if he's the prize pupil. I don't care. There's nobody who can look you in the eye with a straight face and say that, so that definitely is the easiest [title] change."

Theory has had a very successful reign as United States Champion. He has beaten Sheamus, Edge, and several other top names throughout his title reign.

