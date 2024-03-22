Photo: 45-year-old legend acknowledges Roman Reigns 

Paul Heyman recently shared an unseen backstage photo of himself and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with a UFC legend. The said person is Daniel Cormier, one of the most celebrated MMA fighters of all time.

The Tribal Chief has firmly been at the top of the mountain in WWE for nearly 1300 days now. While Cody Rhodes has incredible momentum ahead of WrestleMania 40, where he challenges Reigns, it's safe to say the match could still go either way. This won't be the first time that The American Nightmare would face Roman Reigns, as he earlier challenged him for the gold at WrestleMania 39.

Expand Tweet

However, he eventually fell short of ending the historic title reign. While everyone is familiar with how things went down at the show, Paul Heyman has now shared a backstage picture from the event.

The Wiseman took to his Instagram stories to share a picture of himself and the Bloodline leader talking to Daniel Cormier. Alongside the photo, Heyman wrote that Cormier acknowledges him and Reigns.

Check it out below:

A screengrab of Heyman's Insta stories.

Scott Steiner thinks Bron Breakker could soon reach Roman Reigns' level in WWE

In a recent interview, Scott Steiner boldly claimed that his nephew, Bron Breakker, could reach Roman Reigns' level in the Stamford-based promotion. The WWE legend explained that Breakker needed to get more experience working with top-tier competitors to firmly establish himself as a major force to be reckoned with.

“Oh, there’s no doubt he can reach that level. It just takes time. I think he’s ready, he just needs some more seasoning wrestling against good guys. When you wrestle against good guys, you get better. I think he’s ready, he just needs to make the right moves here and there and you never know what can happen. He’s doing good. The one thing you have to be good at as a professional wrestler is the interview."

Expand Tweet

Though Bron Breakker is still in the early stages of his career, he has already calculated a wealth of experience thanks to his work in NXT, where he's currently a Tag Team Champion with Baron Corbin.

Cody Rhodes was NOT A MISTAKE. Go back to the day he was born by clicking HERE

Poll : Do you see Cody Rhodes defeating Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion