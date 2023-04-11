Photo: Absent female WWE Superstar shares picture to dispel rumors after WrestleMania loss

WWE RAW is heading full steam ahead on tonight's show, building towards Backlash after a very eventful WrestleMania. Bayley and Damage CTRL lost their six-woman tag team match at this year's WrestleMania.

Since the loss at WrestleMania, there was no idea where Bayley was. She didn't appear on WWE RAW and was also not seen throughout the rest of the week. There was talk about there being plans for her on the RAW after WrestleMania was reportedly canceled by Vince McMahon, who took charge of the show.

She only recently broke her silence by thanking Dusty Rhodes after a cryptic message saying "goodbye" she had originally sent after losing the WrestleMania match.

Bayley @itsBayleyWWE I wouldn’t have made it this far to be who I am today without Dusty Rhodes. I wouldn’t have made it this far to be who I am today without Dusty Rhodes.

She posted a photo on Twitter of herself walking around at WrestleMania with other superstars still in her wrestling gear, with the caption, "Pic of me crying on the floor after losing at WrestleMania."

Bayley @itsBayleyWWE Pic of me crying on the floor after losing at Wrestlemania. Pic of me crying on the floor after losing at Wrestlemania. https://t.co/S2pisOZy7G

This was an obvious reference to when reports went out about her and Sasha Banks crying backstage after WrestleMania when they lost their Women's Tag Team Titles at the event.

The rumor also took quite a hold, and both she and Banks have made fun of it ever since.

This was an apparent dig at all the reports questioning her current status in WWE after her team's loss at WrestleMania.

