Photo: Asuka shares hilarious Mount Rushmore of WWE NXT

Asuka has shared a hilarious response to WWE asking fans who is on their Mount Rushmore of NXT.

Last week on SmackDown, Asuka brawled with rivals Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair, potentially building towards a triple threat match at SummerSlam. The 41-year-old won the WWE Women's Championship after she defeated Belair at Night of Champions in May, entering her fourth run with a singles championship on the main roster.

However, before arriving on RAW in 2017, The Empress of Tomorrow was one of the most dominant champions in NXT history. She was undefeated on the black and gold brand and held the NXT Women's Championship for a record-breaking 510 days before vacating the title due to an injury.

Recently, wrestling fans on Twitter were asked who would be on their Mount Rushmore of NXT, and the current Women's Champion responded in hilarious fashion by posting a picture of different versions of herself in all four spots.

Asuka's next challenger for the WWE Women's Championship has been confirmed

WWE has announced that on next week's episode of SmackDown, Asuka will defend her championship against Bianca Belair.

The title match will be the third meeting between the pair this year. The first came at Wrestlemania 39, where Belair retained the since-renamed RAW Women's Championship. However, Asuka avenged her loss at Night of Champions and ended Belair's title reign at 420 days.

Ever since their title match in Saudi Arabia, fans have been eagerly waiting for the trilogy of matches between Asuka and Bianca Belair to be completed. However, with Charlotte Flair also involved in the feud, there's a high chance she could interfere in the match and cause it to end via disqualification.

This could lead to a Triple-Threat Match between the three superstars at SummerSlam.

Would you like to see Belair regain her championship? Or would you rather see Asuka have a dominant run like in her NXT days? Let us know in the comments below!

