Photo: Becky Lynch looks almost unrecognisable at recent appearance outside of WWE

Becky Lynch is one of the most recognizable names in WWE currently. She was recently seen in attendance at The ESPY awards alongside her husband Seth Rollins.

The couple went on to present the award for the Best Play at the Espy's where they were able to chat about some of the biggest moments in their careers.

WWE's power couple was joined by Bianca Belair and Montez Ford and in honor of the occasion, Rollins and Lynch showed off their unique fashion sense. Whilst The Man has gained some attention online for her choice of attire, the former Women's Champion is almost unrecognizable in a recent photo of her's that has been shared on social media.

Lynch can be seen behind her husband Seth Rollins in the image, but it appears as though she is wearing much darker makeup than fans are used to see her in and her hair looks a lot different as well.

Bianca and her husband Montez Ford also dressed up for the event in order to promote WWE at the show.

Becky Lynch is expected to face Trish Stratus at SummerSlam

While Becky Lynch is turning heads outside of the ring, she is also creating a buzz on Monday Night RAW. The Man is expected to lock horns with Trish Stratus at SummerSlam.

The two women have been booked in a storyline for several months following Stratus' betrayal back in May but the company has managed to delay a match between them given that Stratus is currently struggling with a facial injury.

Zoey Stark appears to be handling the physicality of the story for the Hall of Famer. Trish is expected to make a full recovery ahead of SummerSlam, which will be her first appearance at the show since her loss to Charlotte back in 2019.

Do you think Becky Lynch will defeat Trish Stratus at SummerSlam? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.