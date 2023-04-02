Becky Lynch seemed emotionally overwhelmed as she was spotted in tears backstage following WrestleMania 39 alongside her close friend, Sami Zayn.

On Night One of WrestleMania, Lynch teamed up with Trish Stratus and Lita to take on the Damage CTRL in a six-woman tag team match. The Man pinned Bayley to secure the victory for her team.

The night also proved to be quite successful for her friend, Sami Zayn in particular, who main-evented Night One of WrestleMania with Kevin Owens in an Undisputed Tag Team Championship match against The Usos.

Zayn gave an amazing performance as he and Owens gave it their all to capture the Undisputed tag team titles. The closing stretch of the match had everyone cheering and roaring as the former Bloodline member hit the Helluva Kick on Jey Uso three times to seal a historic win for himself at the Showcase of the Immortals.

All 80,000+ fans came alive with their win to cheer for the duo, and it seems his colleagues in WWE were quite happy to see him succeed as well. A wholesome moment was captured showing an emotional Becky Lynch embracing the newly crowned tag team champion as both stars celebrated their win backstage.

The climax of Night One of WrestleMania 39 provided one of the best feel-good endings for the fans in WWE history. It's safe to say that Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens winning the tag team titles will be one of the finest WrestleMania moments of all time.

Backstage footage revealed Becky Lynch's reaction to Seth Rollins' outfit at WrestleMania 39

Night One of WrestleMania 39 boasted a bevy of extraordinary entrances. One of the most impressive ones was Seth Rollins coming out to his orchestra from 80,000+ fans sporting another over-the-top outfit.

The Visionary took on Logan Paul in a singles match at the Grandest Stage of Them All, with both stars doing their best to steal the show. Rollins came out on top at the end as he handed Logan the loss with a curb stomp in the latter's final contract match.

But before the match, some backstage footage showed Seth Rollins doing his best to show off his incredible outfit for the entrance to his wife, Becky Lynch. Lynch reacted in awe over the ensemble gear her husband would be walking down to the ring.

"I'm so jealous...That's so unfair," Becky Lynch said.

Here is a video of their interaction:

With Night One in the history books, are you excited for WrestleMania Night Two? Sound off in the comments section below.

