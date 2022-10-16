[PHOTO] Bray Wyatt's fiancee JoJo spotted with current WWE Superstar's girlfriend at SmackDown

Bray Wyatt's fiancee JoJo Offerman attended the latest episode of SmackDown, judging by a picture shared by ring announcer Samantha Irvin.

The Eater of Worlds made his long-awaited return at WWE Extreme Rules PLE, and it was later revealed that he would be a SmackDown mainstay going forward. Wyatt cut an incredibly heartfelt promo on Friday Night's show in which he thanked the fans for saving his life and always being by his side.

It looks like Bray Wyatt's fiancee JoJo Offerman attended SmackDown this week and watched his wholesome promo live. Soon after the show came to a close, WWE ring announcer and Ricochet's girlfriend Samantha Irvin shared a picture.

In the photo, she can be seen recreating the "Spiderman pointing at Spiderman" meme with JoJo.

Check out the picture below:

Fans are clamoring for JoJo to come back following Bray Wyatt's return

The WWE Universe still hasn't gotten over Bray Wyatt's return at Extreme Rules 2022. After spotting JoJo Offerman in the picture above, several fans speculated about her possible return to the company. Much like Samantha Irvin, JoJo served as a ring announcer for WWE during 2013-21.

Check out some of the responses below:

JoJo recently took to Twitter to express her happiness over Wyatt's big return. She seemed taken aback by Bray's epic entrance at the end of Extreme Rules and added that she was proud of him.

JoJo joined the company way back in 2013, at the age of 19. She had a brief run as an in-ring competitor for WWE. Her last match took place on the May 16, 2014, edition of NXT, which was a losing effort against Kendall Skye.

Last year, PWInsider reported that JoJo Offerman had been let go by WWE quietly 6-8 months ago. JoJo's fans would love to see her make a return as well, now that Bray is back in the company.

What do you think? Would you like to see JoJo make a return to WWE? Sound off in the comments below.

Poll : 0 votes