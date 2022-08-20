Photo: Brock Lesnar and Sable spotted together in rare public appearance

A picture featuring Brock Lesnar and Sable is currently making the rounds on the web.

Rena Lesnar aka Sable leads an incredibly private life, away from the hullabaloo of the pro-wrestling industry. She left WWE for good in 2004, mere months after Lesnar left the company.

A picture is currently making the rounds on social media, showing Lesnar and Sable hanging out with their friends. It's been a while since Sable made a public appearance, unlike Brock, who is still one of the biggest superstars in all of WWE.

Check out the picture below:

Brock Lesnar and Sable got hitched in 2006

Brock Lesnar met Sable while the duo were mainstays on WWE SmackDown during the height of the Ruthless Aggression Era. Sable made a return to WWE after WrestleMania XIX in 2003. She portrayed the role of a heel for the better part of her 2003-04 WWE run. Around the same time, Lesnar was the biggest superstar in all of WWE and was the top guy on the blue brand.

Brock Lesnar left WWE immediately following his loss to Goldberg at WrestleMania XX in Madison Square Garden. He married Sable on May 6, 2006. The loving couple have two sons together named Turk and Duke. Lesnar has rarely spoken about Sable in interviews but had nothing but praise for his wife in his book, "Death Clutch."

Here's a paragraph from Lesnar's book, in which he showers major praise on Sable:

"I hated it when Rena was on the road. There is a lot of testosterone in the business, and I was worried about what some jacka** might do or say to her. But Rena is a remarkable woman, and she can take care of herself. She did finally leave WWE, but not because they were treating her wrong or anything like that. She didn’t do it because they disrespected her. She left for me. My wife is an amazing woman."

Sable did well for herself during her two WWE runs. She is a former WWE Women's Champion and is one of the most popular female stars in WWE history. WWE placed Sable at the #16 spot in its list of the 50 Greatest Women Superstars Of All Time.

Were you a fan of Sable during her WWE run? Do you think she will ever get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame?

